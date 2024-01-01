Perry Como | Seattle Şarkı Sözleri
Perry Como
Perry Como | Seattle
The bluest skies you've ever seen in Seattle
And the hills the greenest green in Seattle
Like a beautiful child growing up free and wild
Full of hopes and full of fears
Full of laughter full of tears
Full of dreams to last the years in Seattle
In Seattle
When it's time to leave your home and your loved ones
It's the hardest thing a boy can ever do
And you pray that you will find
Someone warm and sweet and kind
But you're not sure what's waiting there for you
The bluest skies you've ever seen in Seattle
And the hills the greenest green in Seattle
Like a beautiful child growing up free and wild
Full of hopes and full of fears
Full of laughter full of tears
Full of dreams to last the years in Seattle
In Seattle
When you find your own true love
You will know it
By her smile, by the look in her eye
Scent of pine trees in the air
Never knew a day so fair
It makes you feel so good
That you could cry
The bluest skies you've ever seen in Seattle
And the hills the greenest green in Seattle
Like a beautiful child growing up free and wild
Full of hopes and full of fears
Full of laughter full of tears
Full of dreams to last the years in Seattle
In Seattle