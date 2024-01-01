Foolish Casanova Şarkı Sözleri
Petek Dinçöz
Foolish Casanova
Beautiful and sexy
Here I am baby
I'm young and beautiful
I make you sorrowful
If you look at other chicks
I will show you what it means
What it means what it means
What it what it what it what it
Beautiful and sexy
Here I am baby
I'm young and beautiful
I make you sorrowful
If you look at other chicks
I will show you what it means
What it means what it means
What it what it what it what it
You say you love me
But you look for more
What else are you looking for
You're just a foolish casanova
Beautiful and sexy
Here I am baby
I'm young and beautiful
I make you sorrowful
If you look at other chicks
I will show you what it means
What it means what it means
What it what it what it what it
You say you love me
But you look for more
What else are you looking for
You're just a foolish casanova
It's true that I have a roving eye
But I always need you near by
And I'm asking for another try
Shut up, shut up , foolish casanova
Shut up, shut up , foolish casanova
You say you love me
But you look for more
What else are you looking for
You're just a foolish casanova
You're just a foolish casanova
You're just a foolish casanova