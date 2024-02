Tonight it's very clear 'Cause we're both lying here There's so many things I wanna say I will always love you I would never leave you alone *** Sometimes I just forget Say things I might regret It breaks my heart to see you crying I don't wanna lose you I could never make it alone *** I am a man who will fight for your honor I'll be the hero you're dreaming of We'll live forever Knowing together That we did it all for the glory of love *** You keep me standing tall You help me through it all I'm always strong when you're beside me I have always needed you I could never make it alone *** I am the man who will fight for your honor I'll be the hero You've been dreaming of We'll live forever Knowing together that we did it all For the glory of love *** It's like a knight in shining armor From a long time ago Just in time I will save the day Take you to my castle far away *** I am the man who will fight for your honor I'll be the hero that your dreaming of We're gonna live for ever Knowing together That we did it all for the glory of love…