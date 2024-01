Scarecrow, Tin-man, Dorothy, Lion is afraid of me Lion is afraid of me, Lion is afraid of me *** Escape from reality, where I go you follow me Where I go you follow me, where I go you follow me *** Tornado swallowing my house Get higher It looks like it's spinning around It looks like it's spinning around *** I'm lost I'm lost in a shiny new world Follow follow follow the yellow brick road Walking ahead in a brand new style Flower shower, flowers raining on me