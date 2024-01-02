And she didn't know how To tell him She was in love with a rastaman Fyah was burnin', and burning To let out what she was holding in *** And she didn't know how To tell him She was in love with a rastaman Fyah was burnin', and burnin' To let out what she was holding in *** Yeah, yeah, yeah Know her story before she say it Daddy just want her cooperate Find somebody that's corporate Suit and tie more appropriate (Kymani Marley) cha Him seh him nah mek him daughta stray But reggae music she start fi play it Ital food when she salt her plate Militant youth weh she waan fi date And dat is what she need Marcus Garvey she start fi read Hair stop comb and it start look neat So him waan keep her off the street From who she with And dat be me More than a Natty head is what she see No lovers leap is not for me And she nuh want keep it a secret but she cyan tell him who she sleep with *** She didn't know how To tell him She was in love with a rastaman Fyah was burnin', and burnin' To let out what she was holding in *** And she wants to be free From all this captivity (Kymani Marley) cha So she'll be who she will be They cyan tell her who she need They cyan tell her who she want Who she can't, she's have her owna chant Chart her owna plot And colour of her owna heart? Call mi over her owna apartment Now as I answer the phone that's the tone she start with She know seh she no fi part with One like I, even though so much impart it But she haffi do har owna thing Cah she cyan never live life of dem Not Knowing dat she will look back when To the time when she could'n explain to him cause den *** And she didn't know how To tell him She was in love with a rastaman Fyah was burnin', and burnin' To let out what she was holding in And she didn't know how To tell him She was in love with a rastaman Fyah was burnin', and burnin' To let out what she was holding in.