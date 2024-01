I've been shot by love And now me can't run away I've been shot in the heart Them call it love in the first degree I've been shot by love And now me can't get away I've been shot in the heart Them call it love in the first degree *** Me say me full up a ammunition When me touch down Love zone knock her down From innah the first round The love ya realer than the vatican own She a the queen fi me african throne No mercinary taliban it control Me a the one fi lock your body and soul Jah set the plan me just a watch it unfold You overstand thats why me left it untold *** Me say me shot you with me loving but your life aint gona end No need for running this is just the beginning Aiming for the target the tranquilizer tame you And cupid him coulda never have them aim ya Now you really wont forget what true love feel like Me loving touch your heart and knock you down in a real life Love in the first degree you know say me do it right And fill her up with the real type sleep tight *** Dem seh you cant escape it cant mistake it When love knocks yuh down Now my heart is yours unarmed and open You took my barrier down A shot without a sound Me never see you coming Like a stranger in the night Me never see you coming