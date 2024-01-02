Dem say dem love we but dat ah yesterday
Get what dem want and switch it up already
Dem nah go draw we out, oh no, nuh today
It nuh so easy fi drain we energy
'Cause blessings follow anywhere-where we deh
Ah good we good wid everybody
Nu-nu-nuttin' nuh deh 'ya fi say
***
Ay, ay, ay
Woman dem royal, soldier dem loyal
Casual or formal dem style ya nuh normal
Flow dem immortal, uh yeah
More than a jaw full, uh yeah
Riddim dem awful, wicked, unlawful
And we not stopping, no
Ah nuh no time fi no stoplight (stoplight)
Man ah travel at top speed (top speed)
But dis ah di top flight (big flight)
***
Dis ah di big league (big league)
So every eight bar or sixteen is a big deal
Food fi you thought, ah nuh kids meal
Package it proper, it been seal
Recipe of a master
Dem boy deh cyaan' boil water (water)
Cooking up a recipe a disaster
Dat ah di reason, this ah mi season
Dem ya degrees ah torture
Carry di torch ah different peaks
***
Where regular people nuh walk at
Me ah compete with mi past self
That is what making me sharper (chuh)
Look what we achieve every quarter
Way before we make a quarter
Always have heart, so when times hard
We pick up and we ah go harder
None ah my people nuh starve, yeah, yeah
Me have di world in my palm
Take it and bring it ah yaad, yeah, yeah, yeah
***
Dem say dem love we but dat ah yesterday
Get what dem want and switch it up already
Dem nah go draw we out, oh no, nuh today
It nuh so easy fi drain we energy (no sah)
'Cause blessings follow anywhere-where we deh (mh-hm)
Ah good we good wid everybody
Nu-nu-nuttin' nuh deh 'ya fi say (dem say dem love wi)
***
We deh pon target
Reggae di top ah di markets
If there is ever a problem, listen Diggy album
And that goodly solve it
We attire clean, what you said Iké?
We nuh go wid di flow, we ahead ah it
Sevi ah wul it down like a Jedi
Couple shows, couple days pon di road
See no bed and di don just come in pon a red eye, whoa
Cerebral flow, in my head I go
***
Try reach me now but my cell line slow
I keep it low, it's like where'd I go?
Try teach me how but I said, "I know"
"People know me, like" Yeah, like how?
Pon like need to know premise when I show
I collect my dough, do my thing and go
***
Don't, from you say, "Hello, Proto"
Di world know too, dem want more too
Touch down U.K., sell out show
New Minister of Culture, we get some vote
***
Ah regular we haffi transit through airport
And ah because we outstanding, two Air Force
Couldn't forget where me belong, me too engrossed
And if me ever drop a song, Diggy reinforce, yeah
Strong like a tonic, ah
Beat the drum and then play the harmonica
Diggy Don, di baddest pon di planet, ah
Supersonic, tougher dan a granite, ah
***
We ah professor, dem ah di janitor
Oppressor dem ah fret and ah panic so
You no see the difference of the caliber?
Nothing less than atomic when we drop it
Automatic, say a bomb, ay
***
Dem say dem love we but dat ah yesterday (dat ah yesterday)
Get what dem want and switch it up already (dem switch it up)
Dem nah go draw we out, oh no, nuh today
It nuh so easy fi drain we energy (energy)
'Cause blessings follow anywhere-where we deh (blessings follow me)
Ah good we good wid everybody (we good wid everybody)
Nu-nu-nuttin' nuh deh ya fi say
(Dem say dem love wi)