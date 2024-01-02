Dem say dem love we but dat ah yesterday Get what dem want and switch it up already Dem nah go draw we out, oh no, nuh today It nuh so easy fi drain we energy 'Cause blessings follow anywhere-where we deh Ah good we good wid everybody Nu-nu-nuttin' nuh deh 'ya fi say *** Ay, ay, ay Woman dem royal, soldier dem loyal Casual or formal dem style ya nuh normal Flow dem immortal, uh yeah More than a jaw full, uh yeah Riddim dem awful, wicked, unlawful And we not stopping, no Ah nuh no time fi no stoplight (stoplight) Man ah travel at top speed (top speed) But dis ah di top flight (big flight) *** Dis ah di big league (big league) So every eight bar or sixteen is a big deal Food fi you thought, ah nuh kids meal Package it proper, it been seal Recipe of a master Dem boy deh cyaan' boil water (water) Cooking up a recipe a disaster Dat ah di reason, this ah mi season Dem ya degrees ah torture Carry di torch ah different peaks *** Where regular people nuh walk at Me ah compete with mi past self That is what making me sharper (chuh) Look what we achieve every quarter Way before we make a quarter Always have heart, so when times hard We pick up and we ah go harder None ah my people nuh starve, yeah, yeah Me have di world in my palm Take it and bring it ah yaad, yeah, yeah, yeah *** Dem say dem love we but dat ah yesterday Get what dem want and switch it up already Dem nah go draw we out, oh no, nuh today It nuh so easy fi drain we energy (no sah) 'Cause blessings follow anywhere-where we deh (mh-hm) Ah good we good wid everybody Nu-nu-nuttin' nuh deh 'ya fi say (dem say dem love wi) *** We deh pon target Reggae di top ah di markets If there is ever a problem, listen Diggy album And that goodly solve it We attire clean, what you said Iké? We nuh go wid di flow, we ahead ah it Sevi ah wul it down like a Jedi Couple shows, couple days pon di road See no bed and di don just come in pon a red eye, whoa Cerebral flow, in my head I go *** Try reach me now but my cell line slow I keep it low, it's like where'd I go? Try teach me how but I said, "I know" "People know me, like" Yeah, like how? Pon like need to know premise when I show I collect my dough, do my thing and go *** Don't, from you say, "Hello, Proto" Di world know too, dem want more too Touch down U.K., sell out show New Minister of Culture, we get some vote *** Ah regular we haffi transit through airport And ah because we outstanding, two Air Force Couldn't forget where me belong, me too engrossed And if me ever drop a song, Diggy reinforce, yeah Strong like a tonic, ah Beat the drum and then play the harmonica Diggy Don, di baddest pon di planet, ah Supersonic, tougher dan a granite, ah *** We ah professor, dem ah di janitor Oppressor dem ah fret and ah panic so You no see the difference of the caliber? Nothing less than atomic when we drop it Automatic, say a bomb, ay *** Dem say dem love we but dat ah yesterday (dat ah yesterday) Get what dem want and switch it up already (dem switch it up) Dem nah go draw we out, oh no, nuh today It nuh so easy fi drain we energy (energy) 'Cause blessings follow anywhere-where we deh (blessings follow me) Ah good we good wid everybody (we good wid everybody) Nu-nu-nuttin' nuh deh ya fi say (Dem say dem love wi)