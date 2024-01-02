Who Knows Şarkı Sözleri
And this a protoje... (yeaa)
Chronixx a weh you say... (yeaaa)
Oooookkk, (oh well)
***
Who knows, who knows, who knows, who knows
I just go where the trade winds blows
Sending love to my friends and foes
And I suppose I'm pleased
To be chilling in the West Indies
Jah provide all my wants and needs
I got the sunshine rivers and trees
Green leaves... oh yea
***
When me see jah me see a way
Drastically stray from hiprocrosy I say... (yea)
Every man to they own philosopy I say
I live the proper way and then mi read a chapter a day
Man deh in a city hungry and nuh eat
And food deh down a country just a drop off a di trees dem
You say proverty nuh real den
Is what the reasoning revealing
***
Who knows, who knows, who knows, who knows
I just go where the trade winds blows
Sending love to my friends and foes
And I suppose I'm pleased
To be chilling in the West Indies
Jah provide all my wants and needs
I got the sunshine rivers and trees
Green leaves... oh yea
***
When the rain pitta pat pon the roof
Herb just a steam pepper pot pon the still
Life is a dream if you got gratitude
Go tell the regime dem can't stop what we do now
Information you think on your own
Or else you are a slave to the things that you know
What do you know if you learn everyday
So be careful a things weh you say
***
Who knows, who knows, who knows, who knows
I just go where the trade winds blows
Sending love to my friends and foes
And I suppose I'm pleased
To be chilling in the West Indies
Jah provide all my wants and needs
I got the sunshine rivers and trees
Green leaves... oh yea
***
Africa in a we soul but a Jah in a we heart
It's of importance for I n I fi gather
If we cannot show now a balance that we had
How do we proposed now to carry it abroad
Cannot go to ethipoia and don't have a plan
The building of a nation a hand a help a hand
Everyone a love a one, every man is just a man
It shall be a coronation when we land, land, land
***
Who knows, who knows, who knows, who knows
I just go where the trade winds blows
Sending love to my friends and foes
And I suppose I'm pleased
To be chilling in the West Indies
Jah provide all my wants and needs
I got the sunshine rivers and trees
Green leaves... oh yea
***
Who knows, who knows, who knows, who knows
Am pleased to be chilling in the West Indies
Jah provide all my wants and needs