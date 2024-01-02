And this a protoje... (yeaa) Chronixx a weh you say... (yeaaa) Oooookkk, (oh well) *** Who knows, who knows, who knows, who knows I just go where the trade winds blows Sending love to my friends and foes And I suppose I'm pleased To be chilling in the West Indies Jah provide all my wants and needs I got the sunshine rivers and trees Green leaves... oh yea *** When me see jah me see a way Drastically stray from hiprocrosy I say... (yea) Every man to they own philosopy I say I live the proper way and then mi read a chapter a day Man deh in a city hungry and nuh eat And food deh down a country just a drop off a di trees dem You say proverty nuh real den Is what the reasoning revealing *** Who knows, who knows, who knows, who knows I just go where the trade winds blows Sending love to my friends and foes And I suppose I'm pleased To be chilling in the West Indies Jah provide all my wants and needs I got the sunshine rivers and trees Green leaves... oh yea *** When the rain pitta pat pon the roof Herb just a steam pepper pot pon the still Life is a dream if you got gratitude Go tell the regime dem can't stop what we do now Information you think on your own Or else you are a slave to the things that you know What do you know if you learn everyday So be careful a things weh you say *** Who knows, who knows, who knows, who knows I just go where the trade winds blows Sending love to my friends and foes And I suppose I'm pleased To be chilling in the West Indies Jah provide all my wants and needs I got the sunshine rivers and trees Green leaves... oh yea *** Africa in a we soul but a Jah in a we heart It's of importance for I n I fi gather If we cannot show now a balance that we had How do we proposed now to carry it abroad Cannot go to ethipoia and don't have a plan The building of a nation a hand a help a hand Everyone a love a one, every man is just a man It shall be a coronation when we land, land, land *** Who knows, who knows, who knows, who knows I just go where the trade winds blows Sending love to my friends and foes And I suppose I'm pleased To be chilling in the West Indies Jah provide all my wants and needs I got the sunshine rivers and trees Green leaves... oh yea *** Who knows, who knows, who knows, who knows Am pleased to be chilling in the West Indies Jah provide all my wants and needs