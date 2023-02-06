×
7/24 Dinle Mobil uygulaması
Uygulamada Aç
DİNLENİYOR...
7/24 Dinle Program Arşivi Vav Radyo Asr-ı Saadetten Hatıralar
Asr-ı Saadetten Hatıralar
PODCAST

Asr-ı Saadetten Hatıralar

Vav Radyo

Arapça asr (devir, zaman, çağ) ve saâdet (mutluluk, bahtiyarlık) kelimelerinden meydana gelen asr-ı saâdet terimi “mutluluk dönemi, insanların en bahtiyar oldukları çağ” mânasını taşımaktadır.
DİNLE
Şarkı Sözleri

Copyright © 2023 724 Dinle. Tüm Hakları Saklıdır.

Ses Hızı 1x
Ses Hızı