Another One Bites The Dust
Queen
Another One Bites The Dust
Steve walks warily down the street
With his brim pulled way down low
Ain't no sound but the sound of his feet
Machine guns ready to go
***
Are you ready hey are you ready for this?
Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?
Out of the doorway the bullets rip
To the sound of the beat yeah
***
Another one bites the dust
Another one bites the dust
And another one gone and another one gone
Another one bites the dust
Hey I'm gonna get you too
Another one bites the dust
***
How do you think I'm going to get along
Without you when you're gone
You took me for everything that I had
And kicked me out on my own
***
Are you happy are you satisfied?
How long can you stand the heat
Out of the doorway the bullets rip
To the sound of the beat look out
***
Another one bites the dust
Another one bites the dust
And another one gone and another one gone
Another one bites the dust
Hey I'm gonna get you too
Another one bites the dust
***
Hey
Oh take it - Bite the dust bite the dust
Hey Another one bites the dust
Another one bites the dust ow
Another one bites the dust he he
Another one bites the dust haaaa
Ooh shoot out
***
There are plenty of ways that you can hurt a man
And bring him to the ground
You can beat him
You can cheat him
You can treat him bad and leave him
When he's down
But I'm ready yes I'm ready for you
I'm standing on my own two feet
Out of the doorway the bullets rip
Repeating to the sound of the beat
***
Another one bites the dust
Another one bites the dust
And another one gone and another one gone
Another one bites the dust yeah
Hey I'm gonna get you too
Another one bites the dust
Shoot out
***
Steve tedirgince yürüyor sokakta
Şapkasının kenarıyla örtmüş tüm yüzünü
Ses yok sadece ayak sesleri
Makineli tüfeklerde parmaklar tetikte
***
Hazır mısın, hey, buna hazır mısın?
Sıkıca sarıldın mı sandalyene
Dışarda kurşunlar karışıyor
Yumruk seslerine
***
Biri daha öldü
Biri daha öldü
Ve biri daha gitti ve bir diğeri daha
Birisi daha öldü
Hey, ben de seni öldüreceğim
Biri daha öldü
***
Başarabileceğimi nerden çıkardın
Gidince sensiz kaldığımda
Sahip olduklarımı ben sandın
Ve bıraktın beni yalnız başıma
***
Mutlu musun? memnun musun ?
Kaç zaman dayanabilirsin bu hararete
Dışarda kurşunlar karışıyor
Yumruk seslerine
***
Biri daha öldü
Biri daha öldü
Ve biri daha gitti ve bir diğeri daha
Birisi daha öldü
Hey, ben de seni öldüreceğim
Biri daha öldü
***
Dikkat et-yenil düş
hey biri daha düştü
biri daha öldü
biri daha öldü
biri daha öldü
silahlı çatışma
***
Bir sürü yol var birisini incitebileceğin
Ve hayatından bezdirebileceğin
Dövebilirsin
Aldatabilirsin
Hor görebilirsin ve terk edebilirsin
O dipteyken
Ama hazırım, evet senin için hazırım
Kendi ayaklarımın üstündeyim
Dışarda kurşunlar karışırken
Yumrukların seslerine
***
biri daha öldü
biri daha öldü
ve biri daha gitti ve biri daha gitti
biri daha öldü yeah
hey ben de seni öldüreceğim
biri daha öldü
silahlı çatışma