Steve walks warily down the street With his brim pulled way down low Ain't no sound but the sound of his feet Machine guns ready to go *** Are you ready hey are you ready for this? Are you hanging on the edge of your seat? Out of the doorway the bullets rip To the sound of the beat yeah *** Another one bites the dust Another one bites the dust And another one gone and another one gone Another one bites the dust Hey I'm gonna get you too Another one bites the dust *** How do you think I'm going to get along Without you when you're gone You took me for everything that I had And kicked me out on my own *** Are you happy are you satisfied? How long can you stand the heat Out of the doorway the bullets rip To the sound of the beat look out *** Another one bites the dust Another one bites the dust And another one gone and another one gone Another one bites the dust Hey I'm gonna get you too Another one bites the dust *** Hey Oh take it - Bite the dust bite the dust Hey Another one bites the dust Another one bites the dust ow Another one bites the dust he he Another one bites the dust haaaa Ooh shoot out *** There are plenty of ways that you can hurt a man And bring him to the ground You can beat him You can cheat him You can treat him bad and leave him When he's down But I'm ready yes I'm ready for you I'm standing on my own two feet Out of the doorway the bullets rip Repeating to the sound of the beat *** Another one bites the dust Another one bites the dust And another one gone and another one gone Another one bites the dust yeah Hey I'm gonna get you too Another one bites the dust Shoot out *** Steve tedirgince yürüyor sokakta Şapkasının kenarıyla örtmüş tüm yüzünü Ses yok sadece ayak sesleri Makineli tüfeklerde parmaklar tetikte *** Hazır mısın, hey, buna hazır mısın? Sıkıca sarıldın mı sandalyene Dışarda kurşunlar karışıyor Yumruk seslerine *** Biri daha öldü Biri daha öldü Ve biri daha gitti ve bir diğeri daha Birisi daha öldü Hey, ben de seni öldüreceğim Biri daha öldü *** Başarabileceğimi nerden çıkardın Gidince sensiz kaldığımda Sahip olduklarımı ben sandın Ve bıraktın beni yalnız başıma *** Mutlu musun? memnun musun ? Kaç zaman dayanabilirsin bu hararete Dışarda kurşunlar karışıyor Yumruk seslerine *** Biri daha öldü Biri daha öldü Ve biri daha gitti ve bir diğeri daha Birisi daha öldü Hey, ben de seni öldüreceğim Biri daha öldü *** Dikkat et-yenil düş hey biri daha düştü biri daha öldü biri daha öldü biri daha öldü silahlı çatışma *** Bir sürü yol var birisini incitebileceğin Ve hayatından bezdirebileceğin Dövebilirsin Aldatabilirsin Hor görebilirsin ve terk edebilirsin O dipteyken Ama hazırım, evet senin için hazırım Kendi ayaklarımın üstündeyim Dışarda kurşunlar karışırken Yumrukların seslerine *** biri daha öldü biri daha öldü ve biri daha gitti ve biri daha gitti biri daha öldü yeah hey ben de seni öldüreceğim biri daha öldü silahlı çatışma