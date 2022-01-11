Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy?
Caught in a landside,
No escape from reality
Open your eyes,
Look up to the skies and see,
I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy,
Because I'm easy come, easy go,
Little high, little low,
Any way the wind blows doesn't really matter to
Me, to me
***
Mamaaa,
Just killed a man,
Put a gun against his head, pulled my trigger,
Now he's dead
Mamaaa, life had just begun,
But now I've gone and thrown it all away
Mama, oooh,
Didn't mean to make you cry,
If I'm not back again this time tomorrow,
Carry on, carry on as if nothing really matters
***
Too late, my time has come,
Sends shivers down my spine, body's aching all
The time
Goodbye, everybody, I've got to go,
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth
Mama, oooh
I don't want to die,
I sometimes wish I'd never been born at all.
***
I see a little silhouetto of a man,
Scaramouch, Scaramouch, will you do the Fandango!
***
Thunderbolts and lightning, very, very frightening me
Galileo, Galileo
Galileo, Galileo
Galileo, Figaro - magnificoo
***
I'm just a poor boy nobody loves me
He's just a poor boy from a poor family,
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
Easy come, easy go, will you let me go
Bismillah! No, we will not let you go
(Let him go!) Bismillah! We will not let you go
(Let him go!) Bismillah! We will not let you go
(Let me go) Will not let you go
(Let me go)(Never) Never let you go
(Let me go) (Never) let you go (Let me go) Ah
No, no, no, no, no, no, no
Oh mama mia, mama mia, mama mia, let me go
Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me, for me,
For meee
***
So you think you can stop me and spit in my eye
So you think you can love me and leave me to die
Oh, baby, can't do this to me, baby,
Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here
***
Nothing really matters, Anyone can see,
Nothing really matters,
Nothing really matters to me
Any way the wind blows...
***
Bu gerçek hayat mı ?
Yoksa sadece fantezi mi?
Iki arada kalmış
Gerçeklerden kaçış yok
Gözlerini aç, gökyüzüne bak ve gör
Ben sadece sefil bir çocuğum,sempatiye ihtiyacım yok
Çünkü sempati benim
Çünkü ben haydan geldim,huya giderim , biraz aşağı biraz yukarı
Rüzgar ne yönde eserse essin gerçekten önemli değil
***
Anne, sadece bir adam öldürdüm
Başına silahı dayadım, tetiği çektim ve o şimdi ölü
Anne , hayat daha yeni başlamıştı
Ama gidip her şeyi mahvettim
Anne ,ooh, seni ağlatmak istemedim
Eğer yarın bu zaman dönmüş olmazsam
Devam et , hiç bir şey olmamış gibi dur
Çok geç, zamanım geldi
Omurgam beni sarsacak titreşimler gönderir, durmadan ağrır tüm bedenim
Herkese elveda, gitmem gerek
Hepinizi geride bırakmam ve gerçekle yüzleşmem gerek
Anne ,ooh, ölmek istemiyorum
Bazen hiç doğmamış olmayı diliyorum
***
Küçük bir adam silueti görüyorum
Övüngen tip ,övüngen tip , fandango dansı edecek misin?
Yıldırım ve şimşekler çok ,çok korkutuyor beni
(galileo) Galileo, Galileo , Galileo figaro
Asilzadem, ben sadece sefil bir çocuğum ve kimse beni sevmez
O sadece sefil bir çocuk sefil bir aileden
Bu ucubelikten ayırın onun hayatını
Haydan gelen huya gider, bırakın da gideyim
Bismillah! hayır, seni bırakmayacağız
(Bırak gitsin) Bismillah! Seni bırakmayacağız
(Bırak gitsin) Bismillah! Seni bırakmayacağız
(bırak gideyim) seni bırakmayacağız
(bırak gideyim) seni bırakmayacağız (bırak gideyim) oh
Hayır,hayır ,hayır, hayır ,hayır,hayır,hayır.......
Tanrım aman tanrım ,bırakın gideyim
***
Şeytan bir iblisini benim için ayırdı
Demek beni taşlaştırıp gözümden vurucaktın
Demek beni önce sevip sonra ölüme bırakacaktın
Oh, bebeğim bunu bana yapamazsın
Buradan çıkıp gitmek zorundayım ,buradan çıkmalıyım
Hiçbir şeyin önemi yok, bunu herkes görebilir
Hiçbir şeyin önemi yok
Benim için hiçbir şeyin önemi yok
Rüzgar ne yönde eserse essin.....