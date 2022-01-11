I can dim the lights and sing you songs full of sad things
We can do the tango just for two
I can serenade and gently play on your heart strings
Be your Valentino just for you
Ooh, love, ooh, loverboy
***
What're you doin' tonight, hey, boy?
Set my alarm, turn on my charm
That's because I'm a good old-fashioned loverboy
***
Ooh, let me feel your heartbeat (Grow faster, faster)
Ooh, ooh, can you feel my love heat?
Come on and sit on my hot-seat of love
And tell me how do you feel right after all
***
I'd like for you and I to go romancing
Say the word, your wish is my command
***
Ooh, love, ooh, loverboy
What're you doin' tonight, hey, boy?
Write my letter
Feel much better
And use my fancy patter on the telephone
***
When I'm not with you
Think of you always
(I miss those long hot summer nights) I miss you
When I'm not with you
Think of me always
Love you, love you
***
Hey, boy, where do you get it from?
Hey, boy, where did you go?
I learned my passion
In the good old-fashioned
School of loverboys
***
Dining at the Ritz we'll meet at nine precisely (One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine o'clock)
I will pay the bill, you taste the wine
Driving back in style in my saloon will do quite nicely
Just take me back to yours that will be fine (Come on and get it)
***
Ooh, love (There he goes again)
(He's my good old fashioned loverboy) Ooh, loverboy
What're you doin' tonight, hey, boy?
Everything's all right
Just hold on tight
That's because I'm a good old-fashioned (fashioned) loverboy