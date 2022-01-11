I can dim the lights and sing you songs full of sad things We can do the tango just for two I can serenade and gently play on your heart strings Be your Valentino just for you Ooh, love, ooh, loverboy *** What're you doin' tonight, hey, boy? Set my alarm, turn on my charm That's because I'm a good old-fashioned loverboy *** Ooh, let me feel your heartbeat (Grow faster, faster) Ooh, ooh, can you feel my love heat? Come on and sit on my hot-seat of love And tell me how do you feel right after all *** I'd like for you and I to go romancing Say the word, your wish is my command *** Ooh, love, ooh, loverboy What're you doin' tonight, hey, boy? Write my letter Feel much better And use my fancy patter on the telephone *** When I'm not with you Think of you always (I miss those long hot summer nights) I miss you When I'm not with you Think of me always Love you, love you *** Hey, boy, where do you get it from? Hey, boy, where did you go? I learned my passion In the good old-fashioned School of loverboys *** Dining at the Ritz we'll meet at nine precisely (One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine o'clock) I will pay the bill, you taste the wine Driving back in style in my saloon will do quite nicely Just take me back to yours that will be fine (Come on and get it) *** Ooh, love (There he goes again) (He's my good old fashioned loverboy) Ooh, loverboy What're you doin' tonight, hey, boy? Everything's all right Just hold on tight That's because I'm a good old-fashioned (fashioned) loverboy