Blittzkrieg Bop Şarkı Sözleri
Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go!
Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go!
***
They're forming in straight line
They're going through a tight wind
The kids are losing their minds
The blitzkrieg bop
***
They're piling in the back seat
They're generating steam heat
Pulsating to the back beat
The blitzkrieg bop
***
Hey ho, let's go
Shoot 'em in the back now
What they want, I don't know
They're all revved up and ready to go
***
They're forming in straight line
They're going through a tight wind
The kids are losing their minds
The blitzkrieg bop
***
They're piling in the back seat
They're generating steam heat
Pulsating to the back beat
The blitzkrieg bop
***
Hey ho, let's go
Shoot 'em in the back now
What they want, I don't know
They're all revved up and ready to go
***
They're forming in straight line
They're going through a tight wind
The kids are losing their minds
The blitzkrieg bop
***
They're piling in the back seat
They're generating steam heat
Pulsating to the back beat
The blitzkrieg bop
***
Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go!
Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go!