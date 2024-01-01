Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go! *** They're forming in straight line They're going through a tight wind The kids are losing their minds The blitzkrieg bop *** They're piling in the back seat They're generating steam heat Pulsating to the back beat The blitzkrieg bop *** Hey ho, let's go Shoot 'em in the back now What they want, I don't know They're all revved up and ready to go *** They're forming in straight line They're going through a tight wind The kids are losing their minds The blitzkrieg bop *** They're piling in the back seat They're generating steam heat Pulsating to the back beat The blitzkrieg bop *** Hey ho, let's go Shoot 'em in the back now What they want, I don't know They're all revved up and ready to go *** They're forming in straight line They're going through a tight wind The kids are losing their minds The blitzkrieg bop *** They're piling in the back seat They're generating steam heat Pulsating to the back beat The blitzkrieg bop *** Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go!