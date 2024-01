When I′m lying in my bed at night I don't wanna grow up Nothing ever seems to turn out right I don′t wanna grow up How do you move in a world of fog That's always changing things Makes me wish that I could be a dog *** When I see the price that you pay I don't wanna grow up I don′t ever want to be that way I don′t wanna grow up Seems that folks turn into things that they'd never want The only thing to live for is today *** I′m gonna put a hole in my T.V. set I don't wanna grow up Open up the medicine chest I don′t wanna grow up I don't wanna have to shout it out I don′t want my hair to fall out I don't wanna be filled with doubt I don't wanna be a good boy scout I don′t wanna have to learn to count I don′t wanna have the biggest amount I don't wanna grow up *** Well, when I see my parents fight I don′t wanna grow up They all go out and drinking all night I don't wanna grow up I′d rather stay here in my room Nothing out there but sad and gloom I don't wanna live in a big old tomb on Grand Street *** When I see the 5 o′clock news I don't wanna grow up Comb their hair and shine their shoes I don't wanna grow up Stay around in my old hometown I don′t wanna put no money down I don′t wanna get a big old loan Work them fingers to the bone I don't wanna float on a broom Fall in love, get married then boom How the hell did it get here so soon No, I don′t want to grow up