Jackie is a punk Judy is a runt They both went down to Berlin, joined the Ice Capades And oh, I don't know why Oh, I don't know why Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah *** Second verse, same as the first Jackie is a punk Judy is a runt They both went down to Berlin, joined the Ice Capades And oh, I don't know why Oh, I don't know why Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah *** Third verse, different from the first Jackie is a punk Judy is a runt They both went down to San Frisco, joined the SLA1 And oh, I don't know why Oh, I don't know why Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah Perhaps they'll die, oh yeah