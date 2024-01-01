Under the arc of a weather stain boards Ancient goblins, and warlords, Come out the ground, not making a sound, The smell of death is all around, And the night when the cold wind blows No one cares, nobody knows. *** I don't want to be buried in a Pet Sematary I don't want to live my life again, I don't want to be buried in a Pet Sematary I don't want to live my life again. *** Follow Victor to the sacred place This ain't a dream, I can't escape Molars and fangs, the clicking of bones, Spirits moaning among the tombstones, And the night, when the moon is bright, Someone cries, something ain't right. *** I don't want to be buried in a Pet sematary I don't want to live my life again, I don't want to be buried in a Pet sematary I don't want to live my life again. *** The moon is full, the air is still, All of a sudden I feel a chill, Victor is grinning, flesh rotting away, Skeletons dance, I curse this day, And the night when the wolves cry out, Listen close and you can hear me shout. *** I don't want to be buried in a Pet Sematary I don't want to live my life again, I don't want to be buried in a Pet Sematary I don't want to live my life again, oh, no, oh, no I don't want to live my life again, oh, no, oh, oh I don't want to live my life again, oh, no, no, no I don't want to live my life again, oh, oh