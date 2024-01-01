Poison Heart Şarkı Sözleri
No one ever thought this one would survive
Helpless child, gonna walk a drum beat behind
I lock you in a dream, I never let you go
I never let you laugh or smile, not you.
***
Well, I just want to walk right out of this world,
'Cause everybody has a poison heart
I just want to walk right out of this world,
'Cause everybody has a poison heart.
***
Making friends with a homeless torn up man
He just kind of smiles, it really shakes me up.
There's danger on every corner but I'm okay
Walking down the street trying to forget yesterday.
***
Well, I just want to walk right out of this world,
'Cause everybody has a poison heart.
I just want to walk right out of this world,
'Cause everybody has a poison heart,
A poison heart,
A poison heart,
A poison heart ... yeah!
***
You know that life really takes its toll
And a poet's gut reaction is to search his very soul
So much damn confusion before my eyes,
But nothing seems to phase me and this one still survives.
***
I just want to walk right out of this world,
'Cause everybody has a poison heart.
I just want to walk right out of this world,
'Cause everybody has a poison heart,
Well, I just want to walk right out of this world,
'Cause everybody has a poison heart.
A poison heart,
A poison heart,
A poison heart.
A poison heart,
A poison heart,
A poison heart.