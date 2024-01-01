No one ever thought this one would survive Helpless child, gonna walk a drum beat behind I lock you in a dream, I never let you go I never let you laugh or smile, not you. *** Well, I just want to walk right out of this world, 'Cause everybody has a poison heart I just want to walk right out of this world, 'Cause everybody has a poison heart. *** Making friends with a homeless torn up man He just kind of smiles, it really shakes me up. There's danger on every corner but I'm okay Walking down the street trying to forget yesterday. *** Well, I just want to walk right out of this world, 'Cause everybody has a poison heart. I just want to walk right out of this world, 'Cause everybody has a poison heart, A poison heart, A poison heart, A poison heart ... yeah! *** You know that life really takes its toll And a poet's gut reaction is to search his very soul So much damn confusion before my eyes, But nothing seems to phase me and this one still survives. *** I just want to walk right out of this world, 'Cause everybody has a poison heart. I just want to walk right out of this world, 'Cause everybody has a poison heart, Well, I just want to walk right out of this world, 'Cause everybody has a poison heart. A poison heart, A poison heart, A poison heart. A poison heart, A poison heart, A poison heart.