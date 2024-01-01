Ray Charles

I’ve been so many places in my life and time I’ve sung a lot of songs, I’ve made some bad rhyme I’ve acted out my life in stages With ten thousand people watching But we’re alone now and I’m singin' this song for you I know your image of me is what I hope to be, baby I’ve treated you unkindly but girl can’t you see There’s no one more important to me So darling can’t you please see through me 'cause we’re alone now and I’m singin' my song for you You taught me precious secrets of the truth, withholdin' nothin' You came out in front and I was hiding But now I’m so much better so if my words don’t come together Listen to the melody cause my love’s in there hiding I love you in a place where there’s no space or time I love you for my life, 'cause you’re a friend of mine And when my life is over, remember when we were together We were alone and I was singin' my song for you I love you in a place where there’s no space or time I’ve loved you for my life, yes, you’re a friend of mine And when my life is over, remember when we were together We were alone and I was singin' my song for you, yes We were alone and I was singin' this song for you, baby We were alone and I was singin' my song, Singin' my song, singin' my song, singin' my song Singin' my song