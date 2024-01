Washed streets feel the sun beat down upon you I can see as the wind catch your hair your face smiles And I know deep inside that you're wondering why you're hurting Try not to hide 'cause I know we'll make it through 'Cause what we have is gonna last *** A little bit of sunshine, a little bit of rain We're gonna make it through this Yeah, we can start again, yeah *** It's a little bit of sunshine, a little bit of rain We're gonna make it through this Yeah, we can start again, yeah, yeah *** And I know it's hard for you now Yeah, I feel the same but I'm holding on some how Stand by me and I will stand by you And the love that we have will help me make it through *** see'est la vie mon ami *** It's a little bit of sunshine, it's a little bit of rain We're gonna make it through this Yeah, we can start again, yeah *** It's little bit of sunshine and a little bit of rain We're gonna make it through this Yeah, we can start again *** But it's true gotta want it gotta need it so bad Can't let it slip out of our hands Gotta hold on tight make it right Gotta carry on stayin' strong *** In my heart I can't believe That you or I would leave Yeah, I'm holding tight, holding tight Holding on to you *** My little bit of sunshine, my little bit rain coming We're gonna make it through this Yeah, we can start again, yeah, yeah *** It's a little bit of sunshine, a little bit of rain coming We're gonna make it through this Yeah, we can start again, yeah, yeah *** My little bit of sunshine, my little bit rain coming We're gonna make it through this Yeah, we can start again, yeah, yeah *** It's a little bit of sunshine, a little bit of rain coming We're gonna make it through this