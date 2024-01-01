When you're here, every thought I ever had, becomes clear, But when you're far, the only light I ever see, is the stars *** And when you go, the feelings burn, as they grow Cause to me, to me you're beautiful *** But when you're here Josephine, the stars don't shine so bright But yeah with me, Josephine, you'd never sleep at night (x2) *** But when you go I never sleep as I do And in my dreams, I hold you like I never will release *** But when you're here Josephine, the stars don't shine so bright But yeah with me Josephine you'd never sleep at night (x2) My Josephine I'm dreaming of you you dreaming it too I'm dreaming of you I scream your name *** My Josephine *** when you're here Josephine the stars don't shine so bright But yeah with me Josephine you'd never sleep at night (x2) My Josephine *** I'm dreaming of you Are you dreaming it too I'm dreaming of you I scream your name