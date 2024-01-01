Josephine Şarkı Sözleri
Reamonn Josephine şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Reamonn Josephine şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Josephine sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
When you're here,
every thought I ever had,
becomes clear,
But when you're far,
the only light I ever see,
is the stars
***
And when you go,
the feelings burn,
as they grow
Cause to me,
to me you're beautiful
***
But when you're here Josephine, the stars don't shine so bright
But yeah with me, Josephine, you'd never sleep at night (x2)
***
But when you go I never sleep as I do
And in my dreams,
I hold you like I never will release
***
But when you're here Josephine, the stars don't shine so bright
But yeah with me Josephine you'd never sleep at night (x2)
My Josephine
I'm dreaming of you
you dreaming it too
I'm dreaming of you
I scream your name
***
My Josephine
***
when you're here Josephine the stars don't shine so bright
But yeah with me Josephine you'd never sleep at night (x2)
My Josephine
***
I'm dreaming of you
Are you dreaming it too
I'm dreaming of you
I scream your name