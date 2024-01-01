I was young, I was told I should follow my dreams from my worse broken heart to a world that just seems to move on.. Dance with the wind, now she's gone *** I've been down on my luck Yeah I've fallen from grace I've had beautiful eyes stare me right in the face And move on.. Dance with the wind, now she's gone *** No need to talk about it Like it won't happen, Cause the chances are that it will *** And moments like this will bring you down Moments like this will bring you round Moments like this will make you strong Now that they're gone Now they're gone Now that they're gone Now they're gone *** No more searching for signs for a song I can sing Now I'm living my life like a bird on a wing Moving on.. Dance with the wind, feeling strong *** No need to talk about it Like it won't happen, 'cause the chances are that it will *** Try not to talk about it, just get it started Don't waste your time standing still *** And moments like this will bring you down Moments like this will bring you round Moments like this will make you strong Now that they're gone Now they're gone Now that they're gone Now they're gone *** And moments like this will bring you down Moments like this will bring you round Moments like this will make you strong Now that they're gone Now they're gone Now that they're gone Now they're gone Now that they're gone Now they're gone Now that they're gone Now they're gone *** If it don't kill you, it makes you strong If it don't kill you, it makes you strong If it don't kill you, it makes you strong If it don't kill you, it makes you strong