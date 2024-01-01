Moments Like This Şarkı Sözleri
Reamonn
Moments Like This
I was young,
I was told
I should follow my dreams
from my worse broken heart
to a world that just seems
to move on..
Dance with the wind,
now she's gone
***
I've been down on my luck
Yeah I've fallen from grace
I've had beautiful eyes stare me right in the face
And move on..
Dance with the wind,
now she's gone
***
No need to talk about it
Like it won't happen,
Cause the chances are that it will
***
And moments like this will bring you down
Moments like this will bring you round
Moments like this will make you strong
Now that they're gone
Now they're gone
Now that they're gone
Now they're gone
***
No more searching for signs
for a song I can sing
Now I'm living my life
like a bird on a wing
Moving on..
Dance with the wind,
feeling strong
***
No need to talk about it
Like it won't happen,
'cause the chances are that it will
***
Try not to talk about it,
just get it started
Don't waste your time standing still
***
And moments like this will bring you down
Moments like this will bring you round
Moments like this will make you strong
Now that they're gone
Now they're gone
Now that they're gone
Now they're gone
***
And moments like this will bring you down
Moments like this will bring you round
Moments like this will make you strong
Now that they're gone
Now they're gone
Now that they're gone
Now they're gone
Now that they're gone
Now they're gone
Now that they're gone
Now they're gone
***
If it don't kill you, it makes you strong
If it don't kill you, it makes you strong
If it don't kill you, it makes you strong
If it don't kill you, it makes you strong