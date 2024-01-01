Once again I′ve messed it up At cigarettes and coffee cups But most of time we make it out We'll make it through this *** Lying here on carpet stone I feel I′ve let your safety zone But how can I feel so alone If I'm here with you *** Promises I made you keep Let's find that out before we sleep There′s nothing left by you and me Nothing left to hide *** And when the ceilings come crashing through Be standing there me and you The ceilings come crashing through Then they′ll see you and me, you and me *** Every word on every page They speak to me of better days Of how we used to honorfy For everything we thought was right And what we believe *** I know we cared of everything Some times we're old and on by strings But what we have where we deserved That′s you and me against the world That's what I believe *** Promises I made you keep Let′s find that out before we sleep There's nothing left by you and me Nothing left to hide *** And when the ceilings come crashing through Be standing there me and you The ceilings come crashing through Then they′ll see you and me, you and me, you and me *** And when the ceilings come crashing through Be standing there me and you The ceilings come crashing through Then they'll see you and me, you and me, you and me