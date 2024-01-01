Promise Şarkı Sözleri
Once again I′ve messed it up
At cigarettes and coffee cups
But most of time we make it out
We'll make it through this
***
Lying here on carpet stone
I feel I′ve let your safety zone
But how can I feel so alone
If I'm here with you
***
Promises I made you keep
Let's find that out before we sleep
There′s nothing left by you and me
Nothing left to hide
***
And when the ceilings come crashing through
Be standing there me and you
The ceilings come crashing through
Then they′ll see you and me, you and me
***
Every word on every page
They speak to me of better days
Of how we used to honorfy
For everything we thought was right
And what we believe
***
I know we cared of everything
Some times we're old and on by strings
But what we have where we deserved
That′s you and me against the world
That's what I believe
***
Promises I made you keep
Let′s find that out before we sleep
There's nothing left by you and me
Nothing left to hide
***
And when the ceilings come crashing through
Be standing there me and you
The ceilings come crashing through
Then they′ll see you and me, you and me, you and me
***
And when the ceilings come crashing through
Be standing there me and you
The ceilings come crashing through
Then they'll see you and me, you and me, you and me