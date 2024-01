Words on her lips Begin to slip She's loosing her grip On herself And when she wants more Oh no, no She can't have more Oh no, no She feels like she's holding back a life that she deserves *** She said Sometimes You 're asking yourself why You feel you can't get by You feel you 're crawling on your knees *** A voice from inside Oh no, no Is telling her lies Oh no, no Her dreams come crashing down Like a burning sky at night No longer a child You are the one You can't deny What you have become It can't hurt you But it can eat you up inside *** She said sometimes You 're asking yourself why You feel you can't get by You feel you 're crawling on your knees *** She said sometimes You 're asking yourself why You feel you can't get by You 're sick of begging, begging please *** And now you stand up And look them straight in the eyes You 're not believing their lies Your taking it straight from the heart It's time for a new start Time for a new start Cause if it's not love well It's not enough You deserve more yeah More than what you've got Inside a voice is screaming Get off your knees Get up *** She screams Sometimes Sometimes their lies are their disguise Sometimes the beautiful will cry You 're reaching inside And now you're floating like a breeze And sayïng goodbye