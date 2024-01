Tell me if you got a problem Tell me if it's in your way Tell me if there's something bothering you Tell me what should I say You know I'd do most anything You know I'd change the world You know I'd do most anything for my little girl *** Tell me if you got a problem Tell me now what's inside Show me if you broke your heartstrings You know you never need to hide You know I'd do most anything You know I'd paint the sky You know I 'd do most anything for you my guiding light *** 'Cause you're my Star shining on me now A love from worlds apart I need for you, You are my shining star, my star A love from worlds apart I need for you, You are my shining star *** Once upon a time a memory Once upon a time girl Once upon a time perfect life Once upon a perfect world You know I'd do most anything for you my guiding light You know I'd do most everything to keep you in my life *** 'Cause you're my Star shining on me now A love from worlds apart I need for you, You are my shining star, my star A love from worlds apart I need for you, You are my shining star *** Just a memory Every dream is of you and me If I wish upon a star Well I hope that's where you are When Heavens turn You know you'll shine you're in my heart for all time When Heaven turns you know you'll shine in worlds apart *** 'Cause yeah you are my Star A love from worlds apart I need for you, You are my shining star, my star A love from worlds apart I need for you, You are my shining star, Shining on me now A love from worlds apart I need for you, You are my shining star, my star A love from worlds apart I need for you, You are my shining star