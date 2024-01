I see the fear in the things we don't understand I see the fear in another blind man I can't hold back this fight that stills inside I can't hold back who I am *** I know you're strong I know you belong I know you are strong My beautiful one *** I know you're strong I know you belong I know you are strong My beautiful one *** I can't turn away from what I believe I can't destroy or deceive oh no oh no I know a beauty in all that I can see I can't hold on but you can't release *** I know you're strong I know you belong I know you are strong My beautiful one *** I know you're strong I know you belong I know you are strong My beautiful one *** Cause they can't hold you And they can't hold me And they can't hold on To what they can't believe *** And they can't hold you And they can't hold me And they won't understand 'till a blindman see *** I know you're strong My beautiful one I know you're strong I know you belong *** I know you're strong My beautiful one I know you're strong I know you belong *** I know you're strong My beautiful one