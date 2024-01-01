You can tell by the way, she walks that she's my girl You can tell by the way, she talks that she rules the world. You can see in her eyes that no one is her chain. She's my girl, my supergirl. *** And then she'd say, it's Ok, I got lost on the way but I'm a supergirl, and supergirls don't cry. And then she'd say, it's alright, I got home late last night, but I'm a supergirl, and supergirls just fly. *** And then she'd say that nothing can go wrong. When you're in love, what can go wrong? And then she'd laugh the nightime into day pushing her fear further along. *** And then she'd say, it's Ok, I got lost on the way but I'm a supergirl, and supergirls don't cry. And then she'd say, it's alright, I got home, late last night but I'm a supergirl, and supergirls just fly. *** And then she'd shout down the line tell me she's got no more time 'cause she's a supergirl, and supergirls don't hide. And then she'd scream in my face, tell me to leave, leave this place 'cause she's a supergirl, and supergirls just fly *** Yes, she's a supergirl, a supergirl, she's sewing seeds, she's burning trees She's sewing seeds, she's burning trees, yes, she's a supergirl, a supergirl, a supergirl, my supergirl...