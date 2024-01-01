She never took the train alone she hated being on her own she always took me by the hands and say she needs me She never wanted love to fail she always hoped that it was real she'd look me in the eyes and sayed believe me. And then the night becomes the day and there's nothing left to say if there's nothing left to say then something's wrong. *** Oh tonight, you killed me with your smile. so beautiful and wild, so beautiful. Oh tonight, you killed me with your smile. so beautiful and wild so beautiful and wild. *** And as the hands would turn with time she'd always say that she was my mine she'd turn and lend a smile, to say that she's gone. But in a whisper she'd arrive and dance into my life. like a music melody, like a lovers song. *** Through the darkest night comes the brightest light. and the light that shines is deep inside. it's who you are. *** Oh tonight, you killed me with your smile. so beautiful and wild, so beautiful and wild. So beautiful and wild. So beautiful and wild.