Tonight Şarkı Sözleri
Reamonn Tonight şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Reamonn Tonight şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Tonight sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
She never took the train alone
she hated being on her own
she always took me by the hands
and say she needs me
She never wanted love to fail
she always hoped that it was real
she'd look me in the eyes
and sayed believe me.
And then the night becomes the day
and there's nothing left to say
if there's nothing left to say
then something's wrong.
***
Oh tonight, you killed me with your smile.
so beautiful and wild, so beautiful.
Oh tonight, you killed me with your smile.
so beautiful and wild so beautiful and wild.
***
And as the hands would turn with time
she'd always say that she was my mine
she'd turn and lend a smile,
to say that she's gone.
But in a whisper she'd arrive
and dance into my life.
like a music melody,
like a lovers song.
***
Through the darkest night
comes the brightest light.
and the light that shines
is deep inside.
it's who you are.
***
Oh tonight, you killed me with your smile.
so beautiful and wild, so beautiful and wild.
So beautiful and wild.
So beautiful and wild.