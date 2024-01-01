Californication Şarkı Sözleri
Red Hot Chili Peppers Californication şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Red Hot Chili Peppers Californication şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Californication sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Californication
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Psychic spies from China try to steal your mind's elation
And little girls from Sweden dream of silver screen quotation
And if you want these kind of dreams it's Californication
*
It's the edge of the world and all of Western civilization
The sun may rise in the East, at least it settled in a final location
It's understood that Hollywood sells Californication
*
Pay your surgeon very well to break the spell of aging
Celebrity skin, is this your chin, or is that war you're waging?
First born unicorn
Hardcore soft porn
*
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
*
Marry me, girl, be my fairy to the world, be my very own constellation
A teenage bride with a baby inside getting high on information
And buy me a star on the boulevard, it's Californication
*
Space may be the final frontier, but it's made in a Hollywood basement
And Cobain, can you hear the spheres singing songs off Station To Station?
And Alderaan's not far away, it's Californication
*
Born and raised by those who praise control of population
Well, everybody's been there and I don't mean on vacation
First born unicorn
Hardcore soft porn
*
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
*
Destruction leads to a very rough road, but it also breeds creation
And earthquakes are to a girl's guitar, they're just another good vibration
And tidal waves couldn't save the world from Californication
*
Pay your surgeon very well to break the spell of aging
Sicker than the rest, there is no test, but this is what you're craving
First born unicorn
*
Hardcore soft porn
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication