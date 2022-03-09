Red Hot Chili Peppers

Can't stop addicted to the shin dig Chop top he says I'm gonna win big Choose not a life of imitation Distant cousin to the reservation Defunkt the pistol that you pay for This punk the feeling that you stay for In time I want to be your best friend Eastside love is living on the westend Knock out but boy you better come to Don't die you know the truth is some do Go write your message on the pavement Burnin' so bright I wonder what the wave meant White heat is screaming in the jungle Complete the motion if you stumble Go ask the dust for any answers Come back strong with 50 belly dancers *** The world I love The tears I drop To be part of The wave can't stop Ever wonder if it's all for you The world I love The trains I hop To be part of The wave can't stop Come and tell me when it's time to *** Sweetheart is bleeding in the snowcone So smart she's leading me to ozone Music the great communicator Use two sticks to make it in the nature I'll get you into penetration The gender of a generation The birth of every other nation Worth your weight the gold of meditation This chapter's going to be a close one Smoke rings I know your going to blow one All on a spaceship persevering Use my hands for everything but steering Can't stop the spirits when they need you Mop tops are happy when they feed you J. Butterfly is in the treetop Birds that blow the meaning into bebop *** Wait a minute I'm passing out Win or lose just like you Far more shocking Than anything i ever knew How about you 10 more reasons Why i need somebody new just like you Far more shocking than anything I ever knew Right on cue *** Can't stop addicted to the shin dig Chop top he says I'm gonna win big Choose not a life of imitation Distant cousin to the reservation Defunkt the pistol that you pay for This punk the feeling that you stay for In time I want to be your best friend Eastside love is living on the westend Knock out but boy you better come to Don't die you know the truth is some do Go write your message on the pavement Burnin' so bright I wonder what the wave meant *** Kick start the golden generator Sweet talk but don't intimidate her Can't stop the gods from engineering Feel no need for any interfering Your image in the dictionary This life is more than ordinary Can I get 2 maybe even 3 of these Come from space To teach you of the pliedes Can't stop the spirits when they need you This life is more than just a read thru *** Durduramazsın Durduramam bu danslı eğlenceye bağımlıyım Dediklerini baltayla kes, kazanacağım baya Taklit bir yaşamı seçme Uzak kuzenini rezerve etme Parasını ödediğin tetiği fonksiyonsuz kıl Ayakta kalmaya değer bu punk duyguyu Zaman içinde senin en yakın arkadaşın olmak isterim Doğu yakası aşkı batının en ucunda yaşanır Nakavt et ama gelsen iyi edersin Ölme bilirsin ki gerçeğe daha var Git de kaldırımlara mesajını yaz Çok parlak yanıyor , merak ediyorum dalganın ne anlama geldiğini Ak ısı ormanda çığlık atıyor Eğer tökezlersen hareketini tamamla Git toza sor bazı yanıtlar için Daha güçlü gel 50 dansözle beraber *** Sevdiğim dünya döktüğüm gözyaşları Parçası olduğum Dalga duramıyor merak ettim acaba hepsi senin için mi diye Sevdiğim dünya Zıpladığım tren Parçası olduğum Dalga duramıyor Gel ve anlat bana, zamanı gelmişken Tatlım kor kozalağında kanıyor O kadar akıllı ki beni ozona sürüklüyor İki sopa kullanır doğada yapabilmek için Seni nüfuz etmeye götüreceğim Bir jenerasyon cinsiyeti Her yeni milletin doğumu Meditasyonun altını senin ağırlığına bedeldir Bir bölüm yakın olacak sana Duman çalıyor bir şeyi mahvedeceğinden eminim Hepsi bir azimle yükleyen uzay gemisinde Ellerimi kullan her şey için ama dümene bırakma Durduramazsın ruhları sana ihtiyaç duyduklarında Saplı tahta bezler seni beslediği zaman mutludur j.butterfly bir ağacın tepesinde Dansın içine anlam üfleyen kuşlarla *** Bir dakika bekle dışarı çıkacağım Senin gibi ya kazanacağım ya kaybedeceğim Bildiğim her şeyden daha fazla Sen ne dersin 10 yeni sebep Senin gibi bir başkasına ihtiyaç duymamla ilgili Bildiğim her şeyden daha şok edici Tam başlama işaretinin orada Altın jeneratörünü start ver Güzel konuş ama onun gözünü korkutma Tanrıları durduramazsın mühendislikten Yoluna çıkmak için birkaç ihtiyaç hissetme görüntün sözlükte yer alıyor Bu hayat sıradan olmaktan çok öte Şunlardan 2 , belki de 3 tane alabilir miyim? uzaydan geldik Size öğretmek için Ruhları durduramazsın sana ihtiyaç duyduklarında Bu hayat sadece öyle bir göz atıp okumaktan daha fazla