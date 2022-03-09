Can't Stop Şarkı Sözleri
Red Hot Chili Peppers Can't Stop şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Red Hot Chili Peppers Can't Stop şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Can't Stop sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Can't Stop
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Can't stop addicted to the shin dig
Chop top he says I'm gonna win big
Choose not a life of imitation
Distant cousin to the reservation
Defunkt the pistol that you pay for
This punk the feeling that you stay for
In time I want to be your best friend
Eastside love is living on the westend
Knock out but boy you better come to
Don't die you know the truth is some do
Go write your message on the pavement
Burnin' so bright I wonder what the wave meant
White heat is screaming in the jungle
Complete the motion if you stumble
Go ask the dust for any answers
Come back strong with 50 belly dancers
***
The world I love
The tears I drop
To be part of
The wave can't stop
Ever wonder if it's all for you
The world I love
The trains I hop
To be part of
The wave can't stop
Come and tell me when it's time to
***
Sweetheart is bleeding in the snowcone
So smart she's leading me to ozone
Music the great communicator
Use two sticks to make it in the nature
I'll get you into penetration
The gender of a generation
The birth of every other nation
Worth your weight the gold of meditation
This chapter's going to be a close one
Smoke rings I know your going to blow one
All on a spaceship persevering
Use my hands for everything but steering
Can't stop the spirits when they need you
Mop tops are happy when they feed you
J. Butterfly is in the treetop
Birds that blow the meaning into bebop
***
Wait a minute I'm passing out
Win or lose just like you
Far more shocking
Than anything i ever knew
How about you
10 more reasons
Why i need somebody new just like you
Far more shocking than anything I ever knew
Right on cue
***
Can't stop addicted to the shin dig
Chop top he says I'm gonna win big
Choose not a life of imitation
Distant cousin to the reservation
Defunkt the pistol that you pay for
This punk the feeling that you stay for
In time I want to be your best friend
Eastside love is living on the westend
Knock out but boy you better come to
Don't die you know the truth is some do
Go write your message on the pavement
Burnin' so bright I wonder what the wave meant
***
Kick start the golden generator
Sweet talk but don't intimidate her
Can't stop the gods from engineering
Feel no need for any interfering
Your image in the dictionary
This life is more than ordinary
Can I get 2 maybe even 3 of these
Come from space
To teach you of the pliedes
Can't stop the spirits when they need you
This life is more than just a read thru
***
Durduramazsın
Durduramam bu danslı eğlenceye bağımlıyım
Dediklerini baltayla kes, kazanacağım baya
Taklit bir yaşamı seçme
Uzak kuzenini rezerve etme
Parasını ödediğin tetiği fonksiyonsuz kıl
Ayakta kalmaya değer bu punk duyguyu
Zaman içinde senin en yakın arkadaşın olmak isterim
Doğu yakası aşkı batının en ucunda yaşanır
Nakavt et ama gelsen iyi edersin
Ölme bilirsin ki gerçeğe daha var
Git de kaldırımlara mesajını yaz
Çok parlak yanıyor , merak ediyorum dalganın ne anlama geldiğini
Ak ısı ormanda çığlık atıyor
Eğer tökezlersen hareketini tamamla
Git toza sor bazı yanıtlar için
Daha güçlü gel 50 dansözle beraber
***
Sevdiğim dünya döktüğüm gözyaşları
Parçası olduğum
Dalga duramıyor merak ettim acaba hepsi senin için mi diye
Sevdiğim dünya
Zıpladığım tren
Parçası olduğum
Dalga duramıyor
Gel ve anlat bana, zamanı gelmişken
Tatlım kor kozalağında kanıyor
O kadar akıllı ki beni ozona sürüklüyor
İki sopa kullanır doğada yapabilmek için
Seni nüfuz etmeye götüreceğim
Bir jenerasyon cinsiyeti
Her yeni milletin doğumu
Meditasyonun altını senin ağırlığına bedeldir
Bir bölüm yakın olacak sana
Duman çalıyor bir şeyi mahvedeceğinden eminim
Hepsi bir azimle yükleyen uzay gemisinde
Ellerimi kullan her şey için ama dümene bırakma
Durduramazsın ruhları sana ihtiyaç duyduklarında
Saplı tahta bezler seni beslediği zaman mutludur j.butterfly bir ağacın tepesinde
Dansın içine anlam üfleyen kuşlarla
***
Bir dakika bekle dışarı çıkacağım
Senin gibi ya kazanacağım ya kaybedeceğim
Bildiğim her şeyden daha fazla
Sen ne dersin
10 yeni sebep
Senin gibi bir başkasına ihtiyaç duymamla ilgili
Bildiğim her şeyden daha şok edici
Tam başlama işaretinin orada
Altın jeneratörünü start ver
Güzel konuş ama onun gözünü korkutma
Tanrıları durduramazsın mühendislikten
Yoluna çıkmak için birkaç ihtiyaç hissetme görüntün sözlükte yer alıyor
Bu hayat sıradan olmaktan çok öte
Şunlardan 2 , belki de 3 tane alabilir miyim? uzaydan geldik
Size öğretmek için
Ruhları durduramazsın sana ihtiyaç duyduklarında
Bu hayat sadece öyle bir göz atıp okumaktan daha fazla