Red Hot Chili Peppers

Come to decide that the things that I tried
Were in my life just to get high on
***
When I sit alone
Come get a little known
But I need more than myself this time
***
Step from the road to the sea to the sky
And I do believe that we rely on
***
When I lay it on
Come get to play it on
All my life to sacrifice
***
Hey oh
Listen what I say, oh
I got your hey oh
Now listen what I say, oh
***
When will I know that I really can't go
To the well once more time to decide on?
***
When it's killing me
When will I really see
All that I need to look inside
***
Come to believe that I better not leave
Before I get my chance to ride
***
When it's killing me
What do I really need
All that I need to look inside
***
Hey oh
Listen what I say, oh
Come back and hey oh
Look here what I say oh
***
The more I see, the less I know
The more I like to let it go
Hey oh, whoa, whoa, whoa
***
Deep beneath the cover of another perfect wonder
Where it's so white as snow
***
Privately divided by a world so undecided
And there's nowhere to go
***
In between the cover of another perfect wonder
And it's so white as snow
***
Running through the field where all my tracks will be concealed
And there's nowhere to go
***
When to descend to amend for a friend
All the channels that have broken down
****
Now you bring it up
I'm gonna ring it up
Just to hear you sing it out
***
Step from the road to the sea to the sky
And I do believe what we rely on
***
When I lay it on
Come get to play it on
All my life to sacrifice
***
Hey oh
Listen what I say, oh
I got your hey oh
Listen what I say, oh
***
The more I see, the less I know
The more I like to let it go
Hey oh, whoa, whoa, whoa
***
Deep beneath the cover of another perfect wonder
Where it's so white as snow
***
Privately divided by a world so undecided
And there's nowhere to go
***
In between the cover of another perfect wonder
Where it's so white as snow
***
Running through the field where all my tracks will be concealed
And there's nowhere to go
***
I said hey, hey, yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah, tell my love now
Hey, hey, yeah, oh yeah, tell my love now
***
Deep beneath the cover of another perfect wonder
Where it's so white as snow
***
Privately divided by a world so undecided
And there's nowhere to go
***
Deep beneath the cover of another perfect wonder
Where it's so white as snow
***
Running through the field where all my tracks will be concealed
And there's nowhere to go
***
I said hey oh yeah, oh yeah
Tell my love now
Hey, yeah, yeah, oh yeah
***
Öyle karar verdim ki şu hayatımda1
Denediğim şeylerin hepsi kendimi iyi hissetmek içinmiş
***
Yalnız başıma oturduğumda kendimi biraz bilir hale gelirim
Ama bu defa kendimden biraz daha fazlasına muhtacım
***
Yoldan denize adımımı atıyorum, oradan da gökyüzüne
Ve arkamızı yasladığımız şeye inanıyorum
***
Kendimi bırakıyorum
Bu oyunu biraz daha oynamaya karar veriyorum
Bütün hayatımı feda etmeye
***
Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo
Seni anlıyorum
Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo
***
Ne zaman öğreneceğim ki gerçekte inemeyeceğim
Son kez karar vermek için o kuyuya
***
Daha fazla dayanamadığımda
Ne zaman gerçekten farkına varacağım
Tüm ihtiyacımın içime bakmak olduğunu
***
Ayrılmamanın daha iyi olduğuna karar veriyorum
Yola çıkma şansını bulmadan önce
***
Daha fazla dayanamadığımda
Ne zaman gerçekten farkına varacağım
Tüm ihtiyacımın içime bakmak olduğunu
***
Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo
Seni anlıyorum
Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo
***
Daha çok gördüğümde daha az bildiğimi anlıyorum
Daha rahat boşveriyorum
Hey ooo
***
Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında,
***
derinlerde
Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde
***
Dünya tarafından soyutlanmış ve kararsızım
Ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok
***
Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında, arada
Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde
***
Bir tarlanın ortasından geçiyorum, Ayak izlerimin
Açıkça gözükeceği bir yerde ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok
***
Bir dost için değişmek üzere yerimi terkettiğimde
Tüm iletişim yolları çalışmaz hale geldiğinde
***
Şimdi sen o şarkıyı hatırlat
Ben onu tıngırdacağım
Yalnızca senin onu söylediğini duymak için
***
Yoldan denize adımımı atıyorum, oradan da gökyüzüne
Ve arkamızı yasladığımız şeye inanıyorum
***
Kendimi bırakıyorum
Bu oyunu biraz daha oynamaya karar veriyorum
Bütün hayatımı feda etmeye
***
Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo
Seni anlıyorum
Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo
***
Daha çok gördüğümde daha az bildiğimi anlıyorum
Daha rahat boşveriyorum
Hey ooo
***
Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında,
***
derinlerde
Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde
***
Dünya tarafından soyutlanmış ve kararsızım
Ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok
***
Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında, arada
Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde
***
Bir tarlanın ortasından geçiyorum, Ayak izlerimin
Açıkça gözükeceği bir yerde ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok
***
Hey dedim, hey evet ooo evet
Şöyle aşkım şimdi
Hey, hey evet ooo evet
Söyle aşkım şimdi
***
Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında,
***
derinlerde
Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde
***
Dünya tarafından soyutlanmış ve kararsızım
Ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok
***
Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında, arada
Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde
***
Bir tarlanın ortasından geçiyorum, Ayak izlerimin
Açıkça gözükeceği bir yerde ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok
***
Hey dedim, ooo evet oooo evet
Söyle aşkım şimdi
Hey evet evet, oooo evet