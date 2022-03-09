Red Hot Chili Peppers

Come to decide that the things that I tried Were in my life just to get high on *** When I sit alone Come get a little known But I need more than myself this time *** Step from the road to the sea to the sky And I do believe that we rely on *** When I lay it on Come get to play it on All my life to sacrifice *** Hey oh Listen what I say, oh I got your hey oh Now listen what I say, oh *** When will I know that I really can't go To the well once more time to decide on? *** When it's killing me When will I really see All that I need to look inside *** Come to believe that I better not leave Before I get my chance to ride *** When it's killing me What do I really need All that I need to look inside *** Hey oh Listen what I say, oh Come back and hey oh Look here what I say oh *** The more I see, the less I know The more I like to let it go Hey oh, whoa, whoa, whoa *** Deep beneath the cover of another perfect wonder Where it's so white as snow *** Privately divided by a world so undecided And there's nowhere to go *** In between the cover of another perfect wonder And it's so white as snow *** Running through the field where all my tracks will be concealed And there's nowhere to go *** When to descend to amend for a friend All the channels that have broken down **** Now you bring it up I'm gonna ring it up Just to hear you sing it out *** Step from the road to the sea to the sky And I do believe what we rely on *** When I lay it on Come get to play it on All my life to sacrifice *** Hey oh Listen what I say, oh I got your hey oh Listen what I say, oh *** The more I see, the less I know The more I like to let it go Hey oh, whoa, whoa, whoa *** Deep beneath the cover of another perfect wonder Where it's so white as snow *** Privately divided by a world so undecided And there's nowhere to go *** In between the cover of another perfect wonder Where it's so white as snow *** Running through the field where all my tracks will be concealed And there's nowhere to go *** I said hey, hey, yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah, tell my love now Hey, hey, yeah, oh yeah, tell my love now *** Deep beneath the cover of another perfect wonder Where it's so white as snow *** Privately divided by a world so undecided And there's nowhere to go *** Deep beneath the cover of another perfect wonder Where it's so white as snow *** Running through the field where all my tracks will be concealed And there's nowhere to go *** I said hey oh yeah, oh yeah Tell my love now Hey, yeah, yeah, oh yeah *** Öyle karar verdim ki şu hayatımda1 Denediğim şeylerin hepsi kendimi iyi hissetmek içinmiş *** Yalnız başıma oturduğumda kendimi biraz bilir hale gelirim Ama bu defa kendimden biraz daha fazlasına muhtacım *** Yoldan denize adımımı atıyorum, oradan da gökyüzüne Ve arkamızı yasladığımız şeye inanıyorum *** Kendimi bırakıyorum Bu oyunu biraz daha oynamaya karar veriyorum Bütün hayatımı feda etmeye *** Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo Seni anlıyorum Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo *** Ne zaman öğreneceğim ki gerçekte inemeyeceğim Son kez karar vermek için o kuyuya *** Daha fazla dayanamadığımda Ne zaman gerçekten farkına varacağım Tüm ihtiyacımın içime bakmak olduğunu *** Ayrılmamanın daha iyi olduğuna karar veriyorum Yola çıkma şansını bulmadan önce *** Daha fazla dayanamadığımda Ne zaman gerçekten farkına varacağım Tüm ihtiyacımın içime bakmak olduğunu *** Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo Seni anlıyorum Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo *** Daha çok gördüğümde daha az bildiğimi anlıyorum Daha rahat boşveriyorum Hey ooo *** Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında, *** derinlerde Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde *** Dünya tarafından soyutlanmış ve kararsızım Ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok *** Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında, arada Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde *** Bir tarlanın ortasından geçiyorum, Ayak izlerimin Açıkça gözükeceği bir yerde ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok *** Bir dost için değişmek üzere yerimi terkettiğimde Tüm iletişim yolları çalışmaz hale geldiğinde *** Şimdi sen o şarkıyı hatırlat Ben onu tıngırdacağım Yalnızca senin onu söylediğini duymak için *** Yoldan denize adımımı atıyorum, oradan da gökyüzüne Ve arkamızı yasladığımız şeye inanıyorum *** Kendimi bırakıyorum Bu oyunu biraz daha oynamaya karar veriyorum Bütün hayatımı feda etmeye *** Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo Seni anlıyorum Hey ooo, söylediklerimi dinle ooo *** Daha çok gördüğümde daha az bildiğimi anlıyorum Daha rahat boşveriyorum Hey ooo *** Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında, *** derinlerde Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde *** Dünya tarafından soyutlanmış ve kararsızım Ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok *** Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında, arada Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde *** Bir tarlanın ortasından geçiyorum, Ayak izlerimin Açıkça gözükeceği bir yerde ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok *** Hey dedim, hey evet ooo evet Şöyle aşkım şimdi Hey, hey evet ooo evet Söyle aşkım şimdi *** Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında, *** derinlerde Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde *** Dünya tarafından soyutlanmış ve kararsızım Ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok *** Başka bir kusursuz mucizeyi gizleyen kapağın arkasında, arada Kar kadar beyaz olan bir yerde *** Bir tarlanın ortasından geçiyorum, Ayak izlerimin Açıkça gözükeceği bir yerde ve gidebileceğim hiçbir yer yok *** Hey dedim, ooo evet oooo evet Söyle aşkım şimdi Hey evet evet, oooo evet