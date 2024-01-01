Smack, crack, bushwhacked
Tie another one to the racks, baby
Hey kids, rock and roll
Nobody tells you where to go, baby
What if I ride? What if you walk?
What if you rock around the clock?
Tick-tock, tick-tock
What if you did? What if you walk?
What if you tried to get off, baby?
***
Hey kids, where are you?
Nobody tells you what to do, baby
***
Hey kids, shake a leg
Maybe you're crazy in the head, baby
***
Maybe you did, maybe you walked
Maybe you rocked around the clock
Tick-tock, tick-tock
Maybe I drive, maybe you walk
Maybe you try to get off, baby
***
Hey kids, shake a leg
Maybe you're crazy in the head, baby
***
Ollie, ollie
Ollie, ollie, ollie
Ollie, ollie in come free, baby
***
Hey kids, where are you?
Nobody tells you what to do, baby
***
Smack, crack, shack-a-lack
Tie another one to your back, baby
***
Hey kids, rock and roll
Nobody tells you where to go, baby
***
Maybe you did, maybe you walked
Maybe you rocked around the clock
Tick-tock, tick-tock
Maybe I drive, maybe you walk
Maybe I try to get off, baby
***
Hey kids, where are you?
Nobody tells you what to do, baby
***
Hey kids, rock and roll
Nobody tells you where to go, baby, baby, baby