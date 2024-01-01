Smack, crack, bushwhacked Tie another one to the racks, baby Hey kids, rock and roll Nobody tells you where to go, baby What if I ride? What if you walk? What if you rock around the clock? Tick-tock, tick-tock What if you did? What if you walk? What if you tried to get off, baby? *** Hey kids, where are you? Nobody tells you what to do, baby *** Hey kids, shake a leg Maybe you're crazy in the head, baby *** Maybe you did, maybe you walked Maybe you rocked around the clock Tick-tock, tick-tock Maybe I drive, maybe you walk Maybe you try to get off, baby *** Hey kids, shake a leg Maybe you're crazy in the head, baby *** Ollie, ollie Ollie, ollie, ollie Ollie, ollie in come free, baby *** Hey kids, where are you? Nobody tells you what to do, baby *** Smack, crack, shack-a-lack Tie another one to your back, baby *** Hey kids, rock and roll Nobody tells you where to go, baby *** Maybe you did, maybe you walked Maybe you rocked around the clock Tick-tock, tick-tock Maybe I drive, maybe you walk Maybe I try to get off, baby *** Hey kids, where are you? Nobody tells you what to do, baby *** Hey kids, rock and roll Nobody tells you where to go, baby, baby, baby