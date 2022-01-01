There's a problem, feathers, iron Bargain buildings, weights and pulleys Feathers hit the ground before the weight can leave the air Buy the sky and sell the sky and tell the sky and tell the sky *** Don't fall on me (what is it up in the air for?) (it's gonna fall) Fall on me (if it's there for long) (it's gonna fall) Fall on me (it's over, it's over me) (it's gonna fall) *** There's the progress we have found (when the rain) A way to talk around the problem (when the children reign) Building towered foresight (keep your conscience in the dark) Isn't anything at all (melt the statues in the park) Buy the sky and sell the sky and bleed the sky and tell the sky *** Don't fall on me (what is it up in the air for?) (it's gonna fall) Fall on me (if it's there for long) (it's gonna fall) Fall on me (it's over, it's over me) (it's gonna fall) *** Don't fall on me *** Well, I could keep it above But then it wouldn't be sky anymore So if I send it to you, you've got to promise to keep it whole *** Buy the sky and sell the sky and lift your arms up to the sky And ask the sky and ask the sky *** Don't fall on me (what is it up in the air for?) (it's gonna fall) Fall on me (if it's there for long) (it's gonna fall) Fall on me (it's over, it's over me) (it's gonna fall) *** Don't fall on me (what is it up in the air for?) (it's gonna fall) Fall on me (if it's there for long) (it's gonna fall) Fall on me (it's over, it's over me) (it's gonna fall) *** Fall on me, don't fall on me (what is it up in the air for?) (it's gonna fall) Fall on me (if it's there for long) (it's gonna fall) Fall on me (it's over, it's over me) (it's gonna fall) *** Fall on me, don't fall on me ***