Oh life is bigger It's bigger than you And you are not me The lengths that I will go to The distance in your eyes Oh no I've said too much I set it up *** That's me in the corner That's me in the spot-light Losing my religion Trying to keep up with you And I don't know if I can do it Oh no I've said too much I haven't said enough *** I thought that I heard you laughing I thought that I heard you sing I think I thought I saw you try *** Every whisper, of every waking hour I'm choosing my confessions Trying to keep an eye on you Like a hurt, lost and blinded fool, fool Oh no I've said too much I set it up *** Consider this Consider this the hint of the century Consider this the slip That brought me to my knees, failed What if all these fantasies come Flailing around Now I've said too much *** I thought that I heard you laughing I thought that I heard you sing I think I thought I saw you try *** But that was just a dream That was just a dream *** That's me in the corner That's me in the spot-light Losing my religion Trying to keep up with you And I don't know if I can do it Oh no I've said too much I haven't said enough *** I thought that I heard you laughing I thought that I heard you sing I think I thought I saw you try *** But that was just a dream Try, cry, fly, try That was just a dream Just a dream Just a dream, dream *** Hayat büyük Senden daha büyük Ve sen ben değilsin Gideceğim yolun uzunluğu Gözlerindeki mesafe kadar Olamaz, sanırım fazla kaçırdım Çekiliyorum *** Köşedeki benim Spot ışığındaki ben İnancımı kaybediyorum Seni kaybetmemeye çalışıyorum Ve yapabilir miyim bilmiyorum Olamaz, sanırım fazla kaçırdım Yeteri kadar konuşamadım Güldüğünü duydum sanki Şarkı söylediğini duydum sanki Denediğini gördüm sanki *** Her fısıltı Uyanma saatimdeki İtiraflarımı seçiyor Gözümü üzerinde tutmaya çalışıyorum Yaralı ve kayıp kör bir aptal gibi Olamaz, sanırım fazla kaçırdım Çekiliyorum *** Düşün bunu Asrın ipucu Düşün bunu Düştüğüm hata Beni diz çöktürdü Tüm bu fanteziler Havada uçuşsa ne olurdu İşte şimdi fazla kaçırdım Güldüğünü duydum sanki Şarkı söylediğini duydum sanki Denediğini gördüm sanki *** Ama o sadece bir rüyaydı O sadece bir rüyaydı