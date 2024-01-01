Losing My Religion Şarkı Sözleri
R.E.M.
Losing My Religion
Oh life is bigger
It's bigger than you
And you are not me
The lengths that I will go to
The distance in your eyes
Oh no I've said too much
I set it up
***
That's me in the corner
That's me in the spot-light
Losing my religion
Trying to keep up with you
And I don't know if I can do it
Oh no I've said too much
I haven't said enough
***
I thought that I heard you laughing
I thought that I heard you sing
I think I thought I saw you try
***
Every whisper, of every waking hour
I'm choosing my confessions
Trying to keep an eye on you
Like a hurt, lost and blinded fool, fool
Oh no I've said too much
I set it up
***
Consider this
Consider this the hint of the century
Consider this the slip
That brought me to my knees, failed
What if all these fantasies come
Flailing around
Now I've said too much
***
I thought that I heard you laughing
I thought that I heard you sing
I think I thought I saw you try
***
But that was just a dream
That was just a dream
***
That's me in the corner
That's me in the spot-light
Losing my religion
Trying to keep up with you
And I don't know if I can do it
Oh no I've said too much
I haven't said enough
***
I thought that I heard you laughing
I thought that I heard you sing
I think I thought I saw you try
***
But that was just a dream
Try, cry, fly, try
That was just a dream
Just a dream
Just a dream, dream
***
Hayat büyük
Senden daha büyük
Ve sen ben değilsin
Gideceğim yolun uzunluğu
Gözlerindeki mesafe kadar
Olamaz, sanırım fazla kaçırdım
Çekiliyorum
***
Köşedeki benim
Spot ışığındaki ben
İnancımı kaybediyorum
Seni kaybetmemeye çalışıyorum
Ve yapabilir miyim bilmiyorum
Olamaz, sanırım fazla kaçırdım
Yeteri kadar konuşamadım
Güldüğünü duydum sanki
Şarkı söylediğini duydum sanki
Denediğini gördüm sanki
***
Her fısıltı
Uyanma saatimdeki
İtiraflarımı seçiyor
Gözümü üzerinde tutmaya çalışıyorum
Yaralı ve kayıp kör bir aptal gibi
Olamaz, sanırım fazla kaçırdım
Çekiliyorum
***
Düşün bunu
Asrın ipucu
Düşün bunu
Düştüğüm hata
Beni diz çöktürdü
Tüm bu fanteziler
Havada uçuşsa ne olurdu
İşte şimdi fazla kaçırdım
Güldüğünü duydum sanki
Şarkı söylediğini duydum sanki
Denediğini gördüm sanki
***
Ama o sadece bir rüyaydı
O sadece bir rüyaydı