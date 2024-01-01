R.E.M. R.E.M. Man on the Moon • Automatic for the People (1992) 10 çeviri Paylaşmak Yazı tipi boyutu Orijinal şarkı sözleri Mott the Hoople and the Game of Life Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Andy Kaufman in the wrestling match Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Monopoly, Twenty-One, checkers and chess Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Mister Fred Blassie in a breakfast mess Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Let's play Twister, let's play Risk Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah See you in heaven if you make the list Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah * [Pre-Chorus:] Now, Andy, did you hear about this one? Tell me, are you locked in the punch? Andy, are you goofing on Elvis? Hey, baby Are we losing touch? * [Chorus:] If you believed they put a man on the moon Man on the moon If you believed there's nothing up his sleeve Then nothing is cool * Moses went walking with the staff of wood Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Newton got beaned by the apple good Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Egypt was troubled by the horrible asp Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Mister Charles Darwin had the gall to ask Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah * [Pre-Chorus] Now, Andy, did you hear about this one? Tell me, are you locked in the punch? Hey, Andy, are you goofing on Elvis? Hey, baby Are you having fun? * [Chorus] * [Bridge] Here's a little agit for the never-believer Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Here's a little ghost for the offering Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Here's a truck stop instead of Saint Peter's Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Mister Andy Kaufman's gone wrestling (wrestling bears) Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah * [Pre-Chorus] * [Chorus, 4x]