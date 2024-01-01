R.E.M.
R.E.M.
Man on the Moon • Automatic for the People (1992)
Mott the Hoople and the Game of Life
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Andy Kaufman in the wrestling match
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Monopoly, Twenty-One, checkers and chess
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Mister Fred Blassie in a breakfast mess
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Let's play Twister, let's play Risk
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
See you in heaven if you make the list
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
*
[Pre-Chorus:]
Now, Andy, did you hear about this one?
Tell me, are you locked in the punch?
Andy, are you goofing on Elvis? Hey, baby
Are we losing touch?
*
[Chorus:]
If you believed they put a man on the moon
Man on the moon
If you believed there's nothing up his sleeve
Then nothing is cool
*
Moses went walking with the staff of wood
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Newton got beaned by the apple good
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Egypt was troubled by the horrible asp
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Mister Charles Darwin had the gall to ask
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
*
[Pre-Chorus]
Now, Andy, did you hear about this one?
Tell me, are you locked in the punch?
Hey, Andy, are you goofing on Elvis? Hey, baby
Are you having fun?
*
[Chorus]
*
[Bridge]
Here's a little agit for the never-believer
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Here's a little ghost for the offering
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Here's a truck stop instead of Saint Peter's
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Mister Andy Kaufman's gone wrestling (wrestling bears)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
*
[Pre-Chorus]
*
[Chorus, 4x]