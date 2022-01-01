I've got my spine, I've got my orange crush (Collar me, don't collar me) I've got my spine, I've got my orange crush (We are agents of the free) I've had my fun and now it's time to serve your conscience overseas (Over me, not over me) Coming in fast, over me (oh, oh) *** I've got my spine, I've got my orange crush (Collar me, don't collar me) I've got my spine, I've got my orange crush (We are agents of the free) I've had my fun and now it's time to serve your conscience overseas (Over me, not over me) Coming in fast, over me (oh, oh) *** High on the roof, thin the blood Another one came on the waves tonight Comin' in, you're home *** We would circle and we'd circle and we'd circle to stop and consider and centered on the pavement stacked up all the trucks jacked up and our wheels in slush and orange crush in pocket and all this here county, hell, any county, it's just like heaven here, and I was remembering and I was just in a different county and all then this whirlybird that I headed for I had my goggles pulled off; I knew it all, I knew every back road and every truck stop *** I've got my spine, I've got my orange crush (Collar me, don't collar me) I've got my spine, I've got my orange crush (We are agents of the free) I've had my fun and now it's time to serve your conscience overseas (Over me, not over me) Coming in fast, over me (oh, oh) *** High on the roof, thin the blood Another one climbs on the waves tonight Comin' in, you're home *** High on the roof, thin the blood Another one climbs on the waves tonight Comin' in, you're home *** (Beni takip et, beni takip etme) Omurum var, portakal ezdiğim (Beni yakala, beni yakalama) Omurum var, portakal ezdiğim (Biz özgür ajanlarız) Eğlendim ve şimdi zamanı geldi (Üstümde, üstümde değil) Vicdanınıza yurtdışında hizmet Hızlı geliyor, üzerime (Ah) (Ah) *** (Beni takip et, beni takip etme) Omurum var, portakal ezdiğim (Beni yakala, beni yakalama) Omurum var, portakal ezdiğim (Biz özgür ajanlarız) Eğlendim ve şimdi zamanı geldi (Üstümde, üstümde değil) Vicdanınıza yurtdışında hizmet Hızlı geliyor, üzerime *** (Ah) Çatıda yüksek Kanı inceltin (Ah) Bu gece başka bir dalga geldi Giriyorsun, evdesin *** Daire çizerdik, daire çizerdik ve durmak ve düşünmek için daire çizerdik ve kaldırılan tüm kamyonları yığılmış olarak kaldırırız ve tekerleklerimiz kızarık ve turuncu renkte ezilir ve buradaki ilçe, cehennem, herhangi bir ilçe, tıpkı buradaki cennet gibi, ve hatırlıyordum ve sadece farklı bir ilçeydim ve o zamanlar gitmiş olduğum bu whirlybird, gözlüklerimi çektim; Her şeyi biliyordum, her arka yolu ve her kamyonun durduğunu biliyordum. *** (Beni takip et, beni takip etme) Omurum var, portakal ezdiğim (Beni yakala, beni yakalama) Omurum var, portakal ezdiğim (Biz özgür ajanlarız) Eğlendim, şimdi zamanı geldi (Üstümde, üstümde değil) Vicdanınıza yurtdışında hizmet Hızlı geliyor, üzerime *** (Ah) Çatıda yüksek Kanı inceltin (Ah) Bu gece başka bir dalga geldi Giriyorsun, evdesin *** (Ah) Çatıda yüksek Kanı inceltin (Ah) Bu gece başka bir dalga geldi İçeri gel, sen evdesin