Stand Şarkı Sözleri
R.E.M. Stand şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen R.E.M. Stand şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Stand sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Stand in the place where you live
Now face north
Think about direction, wonder why you haven't before
Now stand in the place where you work
Now face west, think about the place where you live
Wonder why you haven't before
***
If you are confused, check with the sun
Carry a compass to help you along
Your feet are going to be on the ground
Your head is there to move you around
***
So, stand in the place where you live
Now face north
Think about direction, wonder why you haven't before
Now stand in the place where you work
Now face west, think about the place where you live
Wonder why you haven't before
***
Your feet are going to be on the ground
Your head is there to move you around
If wishes were trees the trees would be falling
Listen to reason
Season is calling
***
Stand in the place where you live
Now face north
Think about direction, wonder why you haven't before
Now stand in the place where you work
Now face west, think about the place where you live
Wonder why you haven't before
***
If wishes were trees the trees would be falling
Listen to reason
Reason is calling
Your feet are going to be on the ground
Your head is there to move you around
***
So stand (stand)
Now face north
Think about direction, wonder why you haven't before
Now stand (stand)
Now face west
Think about the place where you live
Wonder why you haven't
***
Stand in the place where you live
Now face north
Think about direction, wonder why you haven't before
Now stand in the place where you work
Now face west, think about the place where you live
Wonder why you haven't before
***
Stand in the place where you are (now face north)
Stand in the place where you are (now face west)
Your feet are going to be on the ground (stand in the place where you are)
Your head is there to move you around, so stand
***
Yaşadığınız yerde durun
Şimdi kuzeye bak.
Yönü düşünün
Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum
Şimdi olduğun yerde dur.
Şimdi batıya bak
Yaşadığınız yeri düşünün
Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum
***
Eğer karışık iseniz, Güneş ile kontrol edin
Size yardımcı olmak için bir pusula taşıyın
***
Ayakların yerde olacak
Kafan seni hareket ettirmek için orada
***
Yaşadığınız yerde durun
Şimdi kuzeye bak.
Yönü düşünün
Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum
Şimdi olduğun yerde dur.
Şimdi batıya bak
Yaşadığınız yeri düşünün
Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum
***
Ayakların yerde olacak
Kafan seni hareket ettirmek için orada
***
Eğer dilek ağaçları olsaydı, ağaçların düşen olacaktır
Dinle, sezon çağırıyor
***
Yaşadığınız yerde durun
Şimdi kuzeye bak.
Yönü düşünün
Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum
Şimdi olduğun yerde dur.
Şimdi batıya bak
Yaşadığınız yeri düşünün
Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum
***
Eğer dilek ağaçları olsaydı, ağaçların düşen olacaktır
Dinle akıl, akıl çağırıyor
***
Ayakların yerde olacak
Kafan seni hareket ettirmek için orada
Yani stand (Stand!)
***
Şimdi kuzeye bak.
Yönü düşünün
Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum
Şimdi çekil!)
***
Şimdi batıya bak
Yaşadığınız yeri düşünün
Neden havent merak ediyorum
***
Yaşadığınız yerde durun
Şimdi kuzeye bak.
Yönü düşünün
Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum
Şimdi olduğun yerde dur.
Şimdi batıya bak
Yaşadığınız yeri düşünün
Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum
***
Olduğun yerde durmak
Şimdi kuzeye bak.
Olduğun yerde durmak
Şimdi batıya bak
Ayakların yerde olacak
(Olduğun yerde dur)
Kafanın etrafında taşımak için bir stand