Stand in the place where you live Now face north Think about direction, wonder why you haven't before Now stand in the place where you work Now face west, think about the place where you live Wonder why you haven't before *** If you are confused, check with the sun Carry a compass to help you along Your feet are going to be on the ground Your head is there to move you around *** So, stand in the place where you live Now face north Think about direction, wonder why you haven't before Now stand in the place where you work Now face west, think about the place where you live Wonder why you haven't before *** Your feet are going to be on the ground Your head is there to move you around If wishes were trees the trees would be falling Listen to reason Season is calling *** Stand in the place where you live Now face north Think about direction, wonder why you haven't before Now stand in the place where you work Now face west, think about the place where you live Wonder why you haven't before *** If wishes were trees the trees would be falling Listen to reason Reason is calling Your feet are going to be on the ground Your head is there to move you around *** So stand (stand) Now face north Think about direction, wonder why you haven't before Now stand (stand) Now face west Think about the place where you live Wonder why you haven't *** Stand in the place where you live Now face north Think about direction, wonder why you haven't before Now stand in the place where you work Now face west, think about the place where you live Wonder why you haven't before *** Stand in the place where you are (now face north) Stand in the place where you are (now face west) Your feet are going to be on the ground (stand in the place where you are) Your head is there to move you around, so stand *** Yaşadığınız yerde durun Şimdi kuzeye bak. Yönü düşünün Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum Şimdi olduğun yerde dur. Şimdi batıya bak Yaşadığınız yeri düşünün Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum *** Eğer karışık iseniz, Güneş ile kontrol edin Size yardımcı olmak için bir pusula taşıyın *** Ayakların yerde olacak Kafan seni hareket ettirmek için orada *** Yaşadığınız yerde durun Şimdi kuzeye bak. Yönü düşünün Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum Şimdi olduğun yerde dur. Şimdi batıya bak Yaşadığınız yeri düşünün Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum *** Ayakların yerde olacak Kafan seni hareket ettirmek için orada *** Eğer dilek ağaçları olsaydı, ağaçların düşen olacaktır Dinle, sezon çağırıyor *** Yaşadığınız yerde durun Şimdi kuzeye bak. Yönü düşünün Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum Şimdi olduğun yerde dur. Şimdi batıya bak Yaşadığınız yeri düşünün Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum *** Eğer dilek ağaçları olsaydı, ağaçların düşen olacaktır Dinle akıl, akıl çağırıyor *** Ayakların yerde olacak Kafan seni hareket ettirmek için orada Yani stand (Stand!) *** Şimdi kuzeye bak. Yönü düşünün Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum Şimdi çekil!) *** Şimdi batıya bak Yaşadığınız yeri düşünün Neden havent merak ediyorum *** Yaşadığınız yerde durun Şimdi kuzeye bak. Yönü düşünün Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum Şimdi olduğun yerde dur. Şimdi batıya bak Yaşadığınız yeri düşünün Neden daha önce yok merak ediyorum *** Olduğun yerde durmak Şimdi kuzeye bak. Olduğun yerde durmak Şimdi batıya bak Ayakların yerde olacak (Olduğun yerde dur) Kafanın etrafında taşımak için bir stand