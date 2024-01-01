Break İt Off (feat. Sean Paul) Şarkı Sözleri
Rihanna Break İt Off (feat. Sean Paul) şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Rihanna Break İt Off (feat. Sean Paul) şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Break İt Off (feat. Sean Paul) sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Rihanna
Break İt Off (feat. Sean Paul)
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Breakin' it off
And settin' it off in da real way
Makin' da girls dem chill dey mind
Makin' dem have a good time
Ya man
SPZ long side RiRi
Come down now, Rihanna
Tek it to dem, tek it to dem, girl
Break it off boy
'Cause you got me feelin' naughty
I wanna know boy
If I could be ya shawty (Most definitely)
Set if off boy
Make me hot all over my body (Break it off, take it off, miss take it off)
Break it off tonight (Yo)
Break it off boy
'Cause you got me feelin' naughty
I wanna know boy
If I could be ya shawty (Yo, yo)
Set it off boy (Yeah, yeah)
Make me hot all over my body
Break it off tonight (Yo, yo)
Struggle and pain wha she fell all de while
And she want a good man to give her de style
Wild child
So she dere pon me file
It's a long time now me wha plow de sile
Plow de sile meh car run run like de nile
And de most energy meh whan gi her tonight
Give her tonight
Gan make she feel right
Make she fly like a kite that reach a new height
Ah we give it to de gyal dem
Make dem reel up and bawl
And make dem start call
Anytime she want it back she ha fi call Dutty Paul
Admittin' it on de spot I know de real Sean Paul
When de traits so great
'Cause she feelin top up and tall wat de ting say
Break it off boy (Immediate if not before)
'Cause you got me feelin' naughty
I wanna know boy
If I could be ya shawty (Pumba)
Set if off boy
And make me hot all over my body (Break it off, take it off, yo miss take it off)
Break it off tonight (Yo)
Break it off boy
'Cause you got me feelin' naughty
I wanna know boy
If I could be ya shawty (Yo, yo)
Set it off boy (Yeah, yeah)
Make me hot all over my body (Yo yo, yo a yo, RiRi, SPZ)
Break it off tonight (Yo, yo)
No doubt
Gyal you shoulda know SP and a scout
Naughty sweat so shout
Make ya bawl out (Shout)
Make ya holla me gah give affection in your direction
We go all out
Gyal, just follow we if ya love energy
If ya wan' pedigree
Cruise like Penelope
Make a see yuh just bounce wit de Dutty Lee
We keep givin' you de Q to de U to de A (yea)
To de L to de I to de T to de Y
Girl I got to try (Try)
Take yuh booty make you reach to de s-k-y
Woman I got to say (Say)
Da way u move is makin' me hype
Girl cuh yuh know say yuh S to de E to de X to de Y (Pumba, Pumba)
Break it off boy
'Cause you got me feelin' naughty
I wanna know boy
If I could be ya shawty (Sexiness)
Set it off boy
Make me hot all over my body (Yo, yah go yo, no doubt)
Break it off tonight (Yo RiRi)
Break it off boy
'Cause ya got me feelin' naughty
I wanna know boy
If I could be ya shawty
Set it off boy
Make me hot all over my body
Break it off tonight (Yeah, yo, ya yo)
Boy (Uh-huh)
The way you push up on me I
Whan get da roughest wine I dun know ya like (Ay, yo, ay)
Fuh sho we gonna break it off tonight (Yoga machuga, uh)
Oh boy
We really shouldn't waste no time (Sing it)
Come let me back up on ya dancehall style (Bring it)
And I'm hopin' baby you don't mind
'Cause I really wanna break it off tonight (Instantaneous)
Break it off boy
'Cause you got me feelin' naughty (Ay)
I wanna know boy
If I could be ya shawty
Set it off boy
Make me hot all over my body (Baby girl, yo, baby girl)
Break it off tonight (Yo, give it up, give it up, sen on)
Break it off boy
'Cause you got me feelin' naughty (Yo)
I wanna know, boy
If I could be ya shawty
Set it off boy
Make me hot all over my body
Break it off tonight