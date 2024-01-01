Breakin' it off And settin' it off in da real way Makin' da girls dem chill dey mind Makin' dem have a good time Ya man SPZ long side RiRi Come down now, Rihanna Tek it to dem, tek it to dem, girl Break it off boy 'Cause you got me feelin' naughty I wanna know boy If I could be ya shawty (Most definitely) Set if off boy Make me hot all over my body (Break it off, take it off, miss take it off) Break it off tonight (Yo) Break it off boy 'Cause you got me feelin' naughty I wanna know boy If I could be ya shawty (Yo, yo) Set it off boy (Yeah, yeah) Make me hot all over my body Break it off tonight (Yo, yo) Struggle and pain wha she fell all de while And she want a good man to give her de style Wild child So she dere pon me file It's a long time now me wha plow de sile Plow de sile meh car run run like de nile And de most energy meh whan gi her tonight Give her tonight Gan make she feel right Make she fly like a kite that reach a new height Ah we give it to de gyal dem Make dem reel up and bawl And make dem start call Anytime she want it back she ha fi call Dutty Paul Admittin' it on de spot I know de real Sean Paul When de traits so great 'Cause she feelin top up and tall wat de ting say Break it off boy (Immediate if not before) 'Cause you got me feelin' naughty I wanna know boy If I could be ya shawty (Pumba) Set if off boy And make me hot all over my body (Break it off, take it off, yo miss take it off) Break it off tonight (Yo) Break it off boy 'Cause you got me feelin' naughty I wanna know boy If I could be ya shawty (Yo, yo) Set it off boy (Yeah, yeah) Make me hot all over my body (Yo yo, yo a yo, RiRi, SPZ) Break it off tonight (Yo, yo) No doubt Gyal you shoulda know SP and a scout Naughty sweat so shout Make ya bawl out (Shout) Make ya holla me gah give affection in your direction We go all out Gyal, just follow we if ya love energy If ya wan' pedigree Cruise like Penelope Make a see yuh just bounce wit de Dutty Lee We keep givin' you de Q to de U to de A (yea) To de L to de I to de T to de Y Girl I got to try (Try) Take yuh booty make you reach to de s-k-y Woman I got to say (Say) Da way u move is makin' me hype Girl cuh yuh know say yuh S to de E to de X to de Y (Pumba, Pumba) Break it off boy 'Cause you got me feelin' naughty I wanna know boy If I could be ya shawty (Sexiness) Set it off boy Make me hot all over my body (Yo, yah go yo, no doubt) Break it off tonight (Yo RiRi) Break it off boy 'Cause ya got me feelin' naughty I wanna know boy If I could be ya shawty Set it off boy Make me hot all over my body Break it off tonight (Yeah, yo, ya yo) Boy (Uh-huh) The way you push up on me I Whan get da roughest wine I dun know ya like (Ay, yo, ay) Fuh sho we gonna break it off tonight (Yoga machuga, uh) Oh boy We really shouldn't waste no time (Sing it) Come let me back up on ya dancehall style (Bring it) And I'm hopin' baby you don't mind 'Cause I really wanna break it off tonight (Instantaneous) Break it off boy 'Cause you got me feelin' naughty (Ay) I wanna know boy If I could be ya shawty Set it off boy Make me hot all over my body (Baby girl, yo, baby girl) Break it off tonight (Yo, give it up, give it up, sen on) Break it off boy 'Cause you got me feelin' naughty (Yo) I wanna know, boy If I could be ya shawty Set it off boy Make me hot all over my body Break it off tonight