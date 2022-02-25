Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (What’s wrong with me?) – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (benim sorunum ne?) Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (Why do I feel like this?) – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (neden böyle hissediyorum?) Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (I’m going crazy now) – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be – dum bum (şimdi çıldırıyorum) Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum *** No more gas, in the red – Daha fazla gaz yok, kırmızıda Can’t even get it started – Neden başladı bile Nothing heard, nothing said – Hiçbir şey duymadı, hiçbir şey söylemedi Can’t even speak about it – Bu konuda konuşamıyorum bile. All my life on my head – Tüm hayatım kafamda Don’t want to think about it – Bunu düşünmek istemiyorum Feels like I’m going insane, yeah – Deliriyormuşum gibi geliyor, Evet *** It’s a thief in the night to come and grab you (Aha) – Bu gece gelip seni yakalamak için bir hırsız (Aha) It can creep up inside you and consume you (Aha) – İçinizde sürünebilir ve sizi tüketebilir (Aha) A disease of the mind, it can control you (Aha) – Zihnin bir hastalığı, sizi kontrol edebilir (Aha) It’s too close for comfort, oh – Teselli için çok yakın, oh *** Put on your brake lights – Fren lambalarını tak. You’re in the city of wonder – Harikalar şehrindesin. Ain’t gon’ play nice – Ben gon değilim’ oynamak güzel Watch out, you might just go under – Dikkat et, altına girebilirsin. Better think twice – Daha iyi bir kez daha düşünün Your train of thought will be altered – Düşünce senin tren değişmiş olacaktır So if you must falter, be wise – Yani eğer tereddüt edersen, bilge ol *** Your mind is in disturbia – Aklın disturbia içinde It’s like the darkness is the light – Sanki karanlık ışıktır. Disturbia – Disturbia Am I scaring you tonight? (Your mind is in) – Bu gece seni korkutuyor muyum? (Zihnin içinde) Disturbia – Disturbia Ain’t used to what you like – Senin gibi ne tesadüf Disturbia, disturbia – Disturbia, disturbia *** Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum *** Faded pictures on the wall – Duvardaki soluk resimler It’s like they talkin’ to me – Bana bir kere oldu Disconnected, no one calls – Bağlantı kesildi, kimse aramıyor The phone don’t even ring – Telefon zil bile I gotta get out or figure this shit out – Dışarı çıkmalıyım ya da bu boku çözmeliyim. It’s too close for comfort, oh – Teselli için çok yakın, oh *** It’s a thief in the night to come and grab you (Aha) – Bu gece gelip seni yakalamak için bir hırsız (Aha) It can creep up inside you and consume you (Aha) – İçinizde sürünebilir ve sizi tüketebilir (Aha) A disease of the mind, it can control you (Aha) – Zihnin bir hastalığı, sizi kontrol edebilir (Aha) I feel like a monster, oh – Bir canavar gibi hissediyorum, oh *** Put on your brake lights – Fren lambalarını tak. You’re in the city of wonder (City lights) – Harikalar şehrindesin (şehir ışıkları) Ain’t gon’ play nice – Ben gon değilim’ oynamak güzel Watch out, you might just go under – Dikkat et, altına girebilirsin. Better think twice (Think twice) – İki kez düşünmek daha iyidir (iki kez düşünün) Your train of thought will be altered – Düşünce senin tren değişmiş olacaktır So if you must falter, be wise (Be wise) – Yani eğer tereddüt ederseniz, bilge olun (bilge olun) *** Your mind is in disturbia – Aklın disturbia içinde It’s like the darkness is the light – Sanki karanlık ışıktır. Disturbia – Disturbia Am I scaring you tonight? (Your mind is in) – Bu gece seni korkutuyor muyum? (Zihnin içinde) Disturbia – Disturbia Ain’t used to what you like (What you like) – Ne gibi (Ne Gibi) alışık değil) Disturbia, disturbia – Disturbia, disturbia *** Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (Disturbia) – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (Disturbia) Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (Oh-oh) – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum göt (Oh-oh) *** Release me from this curse I’m in – Bu lanetten beni bırakın ben varım Trying to maintain, but I’m struggling – Korumaya çalışıyorum, ama mücadele ediyorum If you can’t go-o-o-o-o-o – Eğer gidemezsen-o-o-o-o-O I think I’m gonna ah-ah-ah-ah-ah – Sanırım ah-ah-ah-ah-ah *** Put on your brake lights – Fren lambalarını tak. You’re in the city of wonder – Harikalar şehrindesin. Ain’t gon’ play nice – Ben gon değilim’ oynamak güzel Watch out, you might just go under – Dikkat et, altına girebilirsin. Better think twice (Better think twice) – Daha iyi iki kez (iki kez Daha düşün ) Your train of thought will be altered – Düşünce senin tren değişmiş olacaktır So if you must falter, be wise (So if you must falter, be wise) – Çok bocaladım, (bu Yüzden akıllı ol eğer tereddüt ediyorsan, akıllı olmanız gerekiyorsa, ) *** Your mind is in disturbia – Aklın disturbia içinde It’s like the darkness is the light – Sanki karanlık ışıktır. Disturbia – Disturbia Am I scaring you tonight? (Your mind is in) – Bu gece seni korkutuyor muyum? (Zihnin içinde) Disturbia – Disturbia Ain’t used to what you like – Senin gibi ne tesadüf Disturbia, disturbia – Disturbia, disturbia *** Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum – Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum