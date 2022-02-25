Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (What’s wrong with me?)
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (benim sorunum ne?)
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (Why do I feel like this?)
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (neden böyle hissediyorum?)
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (I’m going crazy now)
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be – dum bum (şimdi çıldırıyorum)
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
***
No more gas, in the red
– Daha fazla gaz yok, kırmızıda
Can’t even get it started
– Neden başladı bile
Nothing heard, nothing said
– Hiçbir şey duymadı, hiçbir şey söylemedi
Can’t even speak about it
– Bu konuda konuşamıyorum bile.
All my life on my head
– Tüm hayatım kafamda
Don’t want to think about it
– Bunu düşünmek istemiyorum
Feels like I’m going insane, yeah
– Deliriyormuşum gibi geliyor, Evet
***
It’s a thief in the night to come and grab you (Aha)
– Bu gece gelip seni yakalamak için bir hırsız (Aha)
It can creep up inside you and consume you (Aha)
– İçinizde sürünebilir ve sizi tüketebilir (Aha)
A disease of the mind, it can control you (Aha)
– Zihnin bir hastalığı, sizi kontrol edebilir (Aha)
It’s too close for comfort, oh
– Teselli için çok yakın, oh
***
Put on your brake lights
– Fren lambalarını tak.
You’re in the city of wonder
– Harikalar şehrindesin.
Ain’t gon’ play nice
– Ben gon değilim’ oynamak güzel
Watch out, you might just go under
– Dikkat et, altına girebilirsin.
Better think twice
– Daha iyi bir kez daha düşünün
Your train of thought will be altered
– Düşünce senin tren değişmiş olacaktır
So if you must falter, be wise
– Yani eğer tereddüt edersen, bilge ol
***
Your mind is in disturbia
– Aklın disturbia içinde
It’s like the darkness is the light
– Sanki karanlık ışıktır.
Disturbia
– Disturbia
Am I scaring you tonight? (Your mind is in)
– Bu gece seni korkutuyor muyum? (Zihnin içinde)
Disturbia
– Disturbia
Ain’t used to what you like
– Senin gibi ne tesadüf
Disturbia, disturbia
– Disturbia, disturbia
***
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
***
Faded pictures on the wall
– Duvardaki soluk resimler
It’s like they talkin’ to me
– Bana bir kere oldu
Disconnected, no one calls
– Bağlantı kesildi, kimse aramıyor
The phone don’t even ring
– Telefon zil bile
I gotta get out or figure this shit out
– Dışarı çıkmalıyım ya da bu boku çözmeliyim.
It’s too close for comfort, oh
– Teselli için çok yakın, oh
***
It’s a thief in the night to come and grab you (Aha)
– Bu gece gelip seni yakalamak için bir hırsız (Aha)
It can creep up inside you and consume you (Aha)
– İçinizde sürünebilir ve sizi tüketebilir (Aha)
A disease of the mind, it can control you (Aha)
– Zihnin bir hastalığı, sizi kontrol edebilir (Aha)
I feel like a monster, oh
– Bir canavar gibi hissediyorum, oh
***
Put on your brake lights
– Fren lambalarını tak.
You’re in the city of wonder (City lights)
– Harikalar şehrindesin (şehir ışıkları)
Ain’t gon’ play nice
– Ben gon değilim’ oynamak güzel
Watch out, you might just go under
– Dikkat et, altına girebilirsin.
Better think twice (Think twice)
– İki kez düşünmek daha iyidir (iki kez düşünün)
Your train of thought will be altered
– Düşünce senin tren değişmiş olacaktır
So if you must falter, be wise (Be wise)
– Yani eğer tereddüt ederseniz, bilge olun (bilge olun)
***
Your mind is in disturbia
– Aklın disturbia içinde
It’s like the darkness is the light
– Sanki karanlık ışıktır.
Disturbia
– Disturbia
Am I scaring you tonight? (Your mind is in)
– Bu gece seni korkutuyor muyum? (Zihnin içinde)
Disturbia
– Disturbia
Ain’t used to what you like (What you like)
– Ne gibi (Ne Gibi) alışık değil)
Disturbia, disturbia
– Disturbia, disturbia
***
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (Disturbia)
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (Disturbia)
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum (Oh-oh)
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum göt (Oh-oh)
***
Release me from this curse I’m in
– Bu lanetten beni bırakın ben varım
Trying to maintain, but I’m struggling
– Korumaya çalışıyorum, ama mücadele ediyorum
If you can’t go-o-o-o-o-o
– Eğer gidemezsen-o-o-o-o-O
I think I’m gonna ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
– Sanırım ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
***
Put on your brake lights
– Fren lambalarını tak.
You’re in the city of wonder
– Harikalar şehrindesin.
Ain’t gon’ play nice
– Ben gon değilim’ oynamak güzel
Watch out, you might just go under
– Dikkat et, altına girebilirsin.
Better think twice (Better think twice)
– Daha iyi iki kez (iki kez Daha düşün )
Your train of thought will be altered
– Düşünce senin tren değişmiş olacaktır
So if you must falter, be wise (So if you must falter, be wise)
– Çok bocaladım, (bu Yüzden akıllı ol eğer tereddüt ediyorsan, akıllı olmanız gerekiyorsa, )
***
Your mind is in disturbia
– Aklın disturbia içinde
It’s like the darkness is the light
– Sanki karanlık ışıktır.
Disturbia
– Disturbia
Am I scaring you tonight? (Your mind is in)
– Bu gece seni korkutuyor muyum? (Zihnin içinde)
Disturbia
– Disturbia
Ain’t used to what you like
– Senin gibi ne tesadüf
Disturbia, disturbia
– Disturbia, disturbia
***
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum
– Bum bum be-dum, bum bum be-dum bum