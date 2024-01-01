Please don't stop the music, music, music
It's getting late, I'm making my way over to my favorite place
I gotta get my body moving, shake the stress away
I wasn't looking for nobody when you looked my way
Possible candidate, yeah
Who knew, that you'd be up in here looking like you do
You're makin' staying over here impossible
Baby, I'm a say your aura is incredible
If you don't have to go, don't
Do you know what you started? I just came here to party
But now we're rockin' on the dance floor, actin' naughty
Your hands around my waist just let the music play
We're hand in hand, chest to chest, and now we're face to face
I wanna take you away
Let's escape into the music
DJ, let it play
I just can't refuse it
Like the way you do this
Keep on rockin' to it
I wanna take you away
Let's escape into the music
DJ, let it play
I just can't refuse it
Like the way you do this
Keep on rockin' to it
Baby, are you ready 'cause it's gettin' cold
Don't you feel the passion ready to explode?
What goes on between us no one has to know
This is a private show
I wanna take you away
Let's escape into the music
DJ, let it play
I just can't refuse it
Like the way you do this
Keep on rockin' to it
I wanna take you away
Let's escape into the music
DJ, let it play
I just can't refuse it
Like the way you do this
Keep on rockin' to it
I wanna take you away
Let's escape into the music
DJ, let it play
I just can't refuse it
Like the way you do this
Keep on rockin' to it
I wanna take you away
Let's escape into the music
DJ, let it play
I just can't refuse it
Like the way you do this
Keep on rockin' to it
