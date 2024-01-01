Please don't stop the music, music, music Please don't stop the music, music, music Please don't stop the music, music, music Please don't stop the music, music, music It's getting late, I'm making my way over to my favorite place I gotta get my body moving, shake the stress away I wasn't looking for nobody when you looked my way Possible candidate, yeah Who knew, that you'd be up in here looking like you do You're makin' staying over here impossible Baby, I'm a say your aura is incredible If you don't have to go, don't Do you know what you started? I just came here to party But now we're rockin' on the dance floor, actin' naughty Your hands around my waist just let the music play We're hand in hand, chest to chest, and now we're face to face I wanna take you away Let's escape into the music DJ, let it play I just can't refuse it Like the way you do this Keep on rockin' to it Please don't stop the, please don't stop the music I wanna take you away Let's escape into the music DJ, let it play I just can't refuse it Like the way you do this Keep on rockin' to it Please don't stop the, please don't stop the, please don't stop the music Baby, are you ready 'cause it's gettin' cold Don't you feel the passion ready to explode? What goes on between us no one has to know This is a private show Do you know what you started? I just came here to party But now we're rockin' on the dance floor, actin' naughty Your hands around my waist just let the music play We're hand in hand, chest to chest, and now we're face to face I wanna take you away Let's escape into the music DJ, let it play I just can't refuse it Like the way you do this Keep on rockin' to it Please don't stop the, please don't stop the music I wanna take you away Let's escape into the music DJ, let it play I just can't refuse it Like the way you do this Keep on rockin' to it Please don't stop the, please don't stop the, please don't stop the music Please don't stop the music Please don't stop the music, music, music Please don't stop the music, music, music I wanna take you away Let's escape into the music DJ, let it play I just can't refuse it Like the way you do this Keep on rockin' to it Please don't stop the, please don't stop the music I wanna take you away Let's escape into the music DJ, let it play I just can't refuse it Like the way you do this Keep on rockin' to it Please don't stop the, please don't stop the, please don't stop the music Please don't stop the music Please don't stop the music, music, music