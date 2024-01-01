Love On The Brain Şarkı Sözleri
Rihanna
Love On The Brain
And you got me like, oh
What you want from me? (What you want from me?)
And I tried to buy your pretty heart, but the price too high
Baby you got me like, oh, mm
You love when I fall apart (fall apart)
So you can put me together
And throw me against the wall
Baby you got me like ah, woo, ah
Don't you stop loving me (loving me)
Don't quit loving me (loving me)
Just start loving me (loving me)
Oh, and baby I'm fist fighting with fire
Just to get close to you
Can we burn something, babe?
And I run for miles just to get a taste
Must be love on the brain
That's got me feeling this way (feeling this way)
It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good
And I can't get enough
Must be love on the brain yeah
And it keeps cursing my name (cursing my name)
No matter what I do, I'm no good without you
And I can't get enough
Must be love on the brain
Baby, keep loving me
Just love me, yeah
Just love me
All you need to do is love me, yeah
Got me like ah-ah-ah-ow
I'm tired of being played like a violin
What do I gotta do to get in your motherfuckin' heart?
Baby like ah, woo, ah
Don't you stop loving me (loving me)
Don't quit loving me (loving me)
Just start loving me (loving me)
Oh, and babe I'm fist fighting with fire
Just to get close to you
Can we burn something, babe?
And I run for miles just to get a taste
Must be love on the brain
That's got me feeling this way (feeling this way)
It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good
And I can't get enough
Must be love on the brain
And it keeps cursing my name (cursing my name)
No matter what I do
I'm no good without you
And I can't get enough
Must be love on the brain