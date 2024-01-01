And you got me like, oh What you want from me? (What you want from me?) And I tried to buy your pretty heart, but the price too high Baby you got me like, oh, mm You love when I fall apart (fall apart) So you can put me together And throw me against the wall Baby you got me like ah, woo, ah Don't you stop loving me (loving me) Don't quit loving me (loving me) Just start loving me (loving me) Oh, and baby I'm fist fighting with fire Just to get close to you Can we burn something, babe? And I run for miles just to get a taste Must be love on the brain That's got me feeling this way (feeling this way) It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good And I can't get enough Must be love on the brain yeah And it keeps cursing my name (cursing my name) No matter what I do, I'm no good without you And I can't get enough Must be love on the brain Baby, keep loving me Just love me, yeah Just love me All you need to do is love me, yeah Got me like ah-ah-ah-ow I'm tired of being played like a violin What do I gotta do to get in your motherfuckin' heart? Baby like ah, woo, ah Don't you stop loving me (loving me) Don't quit loving me (loving me) Just start loving me (loving me) Oh, and babe I'm fist fighting with fire Just to get close to you Can we burn something, babe? And I run for miles just to get a taste Must be love on the brain That's got me feeling this way (feeling this way) It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good And I can't get enough Must be love on the brain And it keeps cursing my name (cursing my name) No matter what I do I'm no good without you And I can't get enough Must be love on the brain