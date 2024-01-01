I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed Get along with the voices inside of my head You're tryin' to save me, stop holding your breath And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy (crazy) I wanted the fame but not the cover of Newsweek Oh well, guess beggars can't be choosey Wanted to receive attention for my music Wanted to be left alone in public, excuse me For wantin' my cake, and eat it too, and wantin' it both ways Fame made me a balloon 'cause my ego inflated When I blew, see, but it was confusing 'Cause all I wanted to do's be the Bruce Lee of loose leaf Abused ink, used it as a tool when I blew steam (ooh) Hit the lottery, ooh-wee But with what I gave up to get, it was bittersweet It was like winnin' a used mink Ironic 'cause I think I'm gettin' so huge I need a shrink I'm beginnin' to lose sleep, one sheep, two sheep Going coo-coo and kooky as Kool Keith But I'm actually weirder than you think, 'cause I'm I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed Get along with the voices inside of my head You're tryin' to save me, stop holdin' your breath And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy Well, that's nothin' (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) Well, that's nothin' (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) Now, I ain't much of a poet But I know somebody once told me to seize the moment And don't squander it 'Cause you never know when it all could be over tomorrow So I keep conjurin' Sometimes I wonder where these thoughts spawn from Yeah, ponderin'll do you wonders No wonder you're losing your mind, the way it wanders Yodel-odel-ay-hee-hoo I think it went wanderin' off down yonder And stumbled onto Jeff VanVonderen 'Cause I need an interventionist To intervene between me and this monster And save me from myself and all this conflict 'Cause the very thing that I love's killing me And I can't conquer it My OCD is conkin' me in the head, keep knockin' Nobody's home, I'm sleepwalkin' I'm just relayin' what the voice in my head's sayin' Don't shoot the messenger, I'm just friends with the I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed Get along with the voices inside of my head You're tryin' to save me, stop holdin' your breath And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy Well, that's nothin' (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) Well, that's nothin' (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) Call me crazy, but I have this vision One day that I'll walk amongst you a regular civilian But until then, drums get killed and I'm comin' straight at MC's, blood gets spilled and I'll take it back to the days that I'd get on a Dre track Give every kid who got played that pumped-up feelin' And shit to say back to the kids who played him I ain't here to save the fuckin' children But if one kid out of a hundred million Who are going through a struggle feels it and relates, that's great It's payback, Russell Wilson Falling way back in the draft Turn nothin' into somethin', still can Make that, straw into gold, chump, I will spin Rumpelstiltskin in a haystack Maybe I need a straight jacket, face facts I am nuts for real, but I'm okay with that It's nothin', I'm still friends with the I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed Get along with the voices inside of my head You're tryin' to save me, stop holdin' your breath And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed Get along with the voices inside of my head You're tryin' to save me, stop holdin' your breath And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy Well, that's nothin' (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) Well, that's nothin' (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)