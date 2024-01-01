Please don't stop the music Please don't stop the music Please don't stop the music Please don't stop the music * It's getting late I'm making my way over to my favourite place I gotta get my body moving Shake the stress away * I wasn't looking for nobody when you looked my way Possible candidate, yeah Who knew That you'd be up in here looking like you do * You make and staying over here, impossible Baby, I'm a say your aura is incredible If you don't have to go, don't Do you know what you started? * I just came here to party But now we're rocking on the dance floor, actin' naughty Your hands around my waist Just let the music play * We're hand in hand, chest to chest and now we're face to face I wanna take you away Let's escape into the music, DJ let it play * I just can't refuse it Like the way you do this Keep on rockin' to it I wanna take you away * Let's escape into the music, DJ let it play I just can't refuse it Like the way you do this Keep on rockin' to it * Baby are you ready cause it's getting close Don't you feel the passion ready to explode? What goes on between us no-one has to know This is a private show