Please Don't Stop The Musıc Offıcıal Dance Remıx Şarkı Sözleri
Rihanna
Please Don't Stop The Musıc Offıcıal Dance Remıx
Please don't stop the music
Please don't stop the music
Please don't stop the music
Please don't stop the music
*
It's getting late
I'm making my way over to my favourite place
I gotta get my body moving
Shake the stress away
*
I wasn't looking for nobody when you looked my way
Possible candidate, yeah
Who knew
That you'd be up in here looking like you do
*
You make and staying over here, impossible
Baby, I'm a say your aura is incredible
If you don't have to go, don't
Do you know what you started?
*
I just came here to party
But now we're rocking on the dance floor, actin' naughty
Your hands around my waist
Just let the music play
*
We're hand in hand, chest to chest and now we're face to face
I wanna take you away
Let's escape into the music, DJ let it play
*
I just can't refuse it
Like the way you do this
Keep on rockin' to it
I wanna take you away
*
Let's escape into the music, DJ let it play
I just can't refuse it
Like the way you do this
Keep on rockin' to it
*
Baby are you ready cause it's getting close
Don't you feel the passion ready to explode?
What goes on between us no-one has to know
This is a private show