Russian Roullette Şarkı Sözleri
Rihanna
Russian Roullette
Take a breath, take it deep
Calm yourself, he says to me
If you play, you play for keeps
Take the gun, and count to three
I'm sweating now, I'm moving slow
No time to think, my turn to go
And you can see my heart, beating
You can see it through my chest
Said I'm terrified but I'm not leaving
I know that I must pass this test
So just pull the trigger (trigger, trigger, trigger...)
Say a prayer, to yourself
He says, close your eyes, sometimes it helps
And then I get, a scary thought
That he's here, means he's never lost
And you can see my heart, beating
Now you can see it through my chest
Said I'm terrified but I'm not leaving
I know that I must pass this test
So just pull the trigger
As my life flashes before my eyes
I'm wondering will I, ever see another sunrise?
So many won't get the chance to say goodbye
But it's too late to think of the value of my life
And you can see my heart, beating
Now you can see it through my chest
Said I'm terrified but I'm not leaving, no!
I know that I must pass this test
And you can see my heart, beating
Oh, you can see it through my chest
That I'm terrified but I'm not leaving, no!
I know that I must pass this test
So just pull the trigger (trigger, trigger, trigger...)