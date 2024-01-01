Take a breath, take it deep Calm yourself, he says to me If you play, you play for keeps Take the gun, and count to three I'm sweating now, I'm moving slow No time to think, my turn to go And you can see my heart, beating You can see it through my chest Said I'm terrified but I'm not leaving I know that I must pass this test So just pull the trigger (trigger, trigger, trigger...) Say a prayer, to yourself He says, close your eyes, sometimes it helps And then I get, a scary thought That he's here, means he's never lost And you can see my heart, beating Now you can see it through my chest Said I'm terrified but I'm not leaving I know that I must pass this test So just pull the trigger As my life flashes before my eyes I'm wondering will I, ever see another sunrise? So many won't get the chance to say goodbye But it's too late to think of the value of my life And you can see my heart, beating Now you can see it through my chest Said I'm terrified but I'm not leaving, no! I know that I must pass this test And you can see my heart, beating Oh, you can see it through my chest That I'm terrified but I'm not leaving, no! I know that I must pass this test So just pull the trigger (trigger, trigger, trigger...)