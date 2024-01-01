Na-na-na, come on
Na-na-na, come on
Na-na-na-na-na, come on
Na-na-na, come on, come on, come on
Na-na-na-na-na, come on
Na-na-na, come on
Na-na-na-na-na, come on
Na-na-na, come on, come on, come on
Na-na-na-na, come on
Feels so good being bad (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
There's no way I'm turning back (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Now the pain is for pleasure
'Cause nothing can measure (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Love is great, love is fine (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Out the box, outta line (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
The affliction of the feeling leaves me wanting more
(Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
'Cause I may be bad, but I'm perfectly good at it
Sex in the air, I don't care, I love the smell of it
Sticks and stones may break my bones
But chains and whips excite me
'Cause I may be bad, but I'm perfectly good at it
Sex in the air, I don't care, I love the smell of it
Sticks and stones may break my bones
But chains and whips excite me
Na-na-na, come on, come on, come on
I like it, like it, come on, come on, come on
I like it, like it, come on, come on, come on
I like it, like it come on, come on, come on
I like it, like it
Love is great, love is fine (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Out the box, outta line (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
The affliction never feels me wanting more
(Oh, oh) oh, oh, oh, oh
'Cause I may be bad, but I'm perfectly good at it
Sex in the air, I don't care, I love the smell of it
Sticks and stones may break my bones
But chains and whips excite me
Na-na-na, come on (come on, come on)
I like it, like it, come on (come on, come on)
I like it, like it, come on (come on, come on)
I like it, like it, come on (come on, come on)
I like it, like it
S, S, S and M, M, M
S, S, S and M, M, M
Oh, I love the feeling you bring to me
Oh, you turn me on
It's exactly what I've been yearning for
Give it to me strong
And meet me in my boudoir
Make my body say, "Ah, ah, ah, " I like it, like it
'Cause I may be bad, but I'm perfectly good at it
Sex in the air, I don't care, I love the smell of it
Sticks and stones may break my bones
But chains and whips excite me
'Cause I may be bad, but I'm perfectly good at it
Sex in the air, I don't care, I love the smell of it
Sticks and stones may break my bones
But chains and whips excite me
Na-na-na, come on (come on, come on)
I like it, like it, come on (come on, come on)
I like it, like it, come on (come on, come on)
I like it, like it, come on (come on, come on)
I like it, like it
S, S, S and M, M, M
S, S, S and M, M, M
S, S, S and M, M, M