I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey (oh)
I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still
I realize the time that I wasted here
I feel like you can't feel the way I feel
Oh, I'll be f- up if you can't be right here
Oh, ooh-woah (oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, I'll be f- up if you can't be right here
When I'm away from you, I miss your touch (ooh)
You're the reason I believe in love
It's been difficult for me to trust (ooh)
And I'm afraid that I'ma f- it up
Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded
'Cause you ain't ever left me empty-handed
And you know that I know that I can't live without you
So, baby, stay
I'll be f- up if you can't be right here
