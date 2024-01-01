Baby, this is what you came for Lightning strikes every time she moves And everybody's watchin' her But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh Ooh Baby, this is what you came for Lightning strikes every time she moves And everybody's watchin' her But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh Ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh Ooh We go fast with the game we play Who knows why it's gotta be this way We say nothin' more than we need I say, "Your place, " when we leave Baby, this is what you came for Lightning strikes every time she moves And everybody's watchin' her But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh Ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh Ooh Baby, this is what you came for Lightning strikes every time she moves Yeah Baby, this is what you came for Lightning strikes every time she moves And everybody's watchin' her But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh Ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh Ooh