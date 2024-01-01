Baby, this is what you came for
Lightning strikes every time she moves
And everybody's watchin' her
But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh
Ooh
Baby, this is what you came for
Lightning strikes every time she moves
And everybody's watchin' her
But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh
Ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
Ooh
We go fast with the game we play
Who knows why it's gotta be this way
We say nothin' more than we need
I say, "Your place, " when we leave
Baby, this is what you came for
Lightning strikes every time she moves
And everybody's watchin' her
But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh
Ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
Ooh
Baby, this is what you came for
Lightning strikes every time she moves
Yeah
Baby, this is what you came for
Lightning strikes every time she moves
And everybody's watchin' her
But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh
Ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh
Ooh