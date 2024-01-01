Who's That Chick Şarkı Sözleri
Rihanna Who's That Chick şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Rihanna Who's That Chick şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Who's That Chick sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Feel the adrenaline moving under my skin
It's an addiction, such an eruption
Sound is my remedy, feeding me energy
Music is all I need
Baby, I just wanna dance
I don't really care
I just wanna dance
I don't really care, care, care (you can feel it in the air, yeah)
She's been a crazy Dita, disco diva and you wonder
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?
Too cold for you to keep her, too hot for you to leave her
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?
Back on the dance floor, bad enough to take me home
Bass kicking so hard, blazing through my beating heart
French kissin' on the floor, party's getting hardcore
Everybody's getting little tipsy off the crazy Goose
This will end up on the news
Baby, I just wanna dance
I don't really care
I just wanna dance
I don't really care, care, care (you can feel it in the air, yeah)
She's been a crazy Dita, disco diva and you wonder
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?
Too cold for you to keep her, too hot for you to leave her
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?
Ultra sexual, the night has got me love sprung
I won't stop until the sun is up, oh yeah
My heart is a dancer, beating like a disco drum
Oh, oh, oh, ooh-whoa, oh, oh
Ultra sexual, the night has got me love sprung
I won't stop until the sun is up, oh yeah
My heart is a dancer, beating like a disco drum
Beating like a disco drum
Beating like a disco drum
Beating like a disco drum
She's been a crazy Dita, disco diva and you wonder
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?
Too cold for you to keep her, too hot for you to leave her
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?
Who's that chick? Who's that chick?