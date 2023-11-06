Time flies by when the night is young
Daylight shines on an undisclosed location, location
Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun
Paradise delivered and we call it a vacation, vacation
***
You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in, wanna belong in
***
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from L.A.
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Some place where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
***
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
***
Fun, little less, fun
Little less
Over-over-over-over
Me, me-me-me, me
Me-me-me, me-me-me-me
Oh
***
Fun, little less, fun
Little less
Over-over-over-over
Me, me-me-me, me
Me-me-me, me-me-me-me
***
Truth comes out when we're blacking out
Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces, empty faces
Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now
The good and the bad, let me in
'Cause I can take it, I can take it
***
You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in, wanna belong in
***
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from L.A.
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
***
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
***
Fun, little less, fun
Little less
Over-over-over-over
Me, me-me-me, me
Me-me-me, me-me-me-me
Oh
***
Fun, little less, fun
Little less
Over-over-over-over
Me, me-me-me, me
Me-me-me, me-me-me-me
***
Take me anywhere
Oh, anywhere
Anywhere away with you, ooh, ooh
Take me anywhere
***
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from L.A.
Just anywhere away with you (Oh anywhere, anywhere, anywhere)
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new (Oh we'll find the start of something)
***
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you (Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere)
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere (Oh take me anywhere, now)
Anywhere away with you (Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere)
***
Fun, little less, fun
Little less
Over-over-over-over
Anywhere away with you
Oh