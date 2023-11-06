Time flies by when the night is young Daylight shines on an undisclosed location, location Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun Paradise delivered and we call it a vacation, vacation *** You're painting me a dream that I Wanna belong in, wanna belong in *** Over the hills and far away A million miles from L.A. Just anywhere away with you I know we've got to get away Some place where no one knows our name We'll find the start of something new *** Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere Anywhere away with you Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere Anywhere away with you *** Fun, little less, fun Little less Over-over-over-over Me, me-me-me, me Me-me-me, me-me-me-me Oh *** Fun, little less, fun Little less Over-over-over-over Me, me-me-me, me Me-me-me, me-me-me-me *** Truth comes out when we're blacking out Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces, empty faces Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now The good and the bad, let me in 'Cause I can take it, I can take it *** You're painting me a dream that I Wanna belong in, wanna belong in *** Over the hills and far away A million miles from L.A. Just anywhere away with you I know we've got to get away Someplace where no one knows our name We'll find the start of something new *** Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere Anywhere away with you *** Fun, little less, fun Little less Over-over-over-over Me, me-me-me, me Me-me-me, me-me-me-me Oh *** Fun, little less, fun Little less Over-over-over-over Me, me-me-me, me Me-me-me, me-me-me-me *** Take me anywhere Oh, anywhere Anywhere away with you, ooh, ooh Take me anywhere *** Over the hills and far away A million miles from L.A. Just anywhere away with you (Oh anywhere, anywhere, anywhere) I know we've got to get away Someplace where no one knows our name We'll find the start of something new (Oh we'll find the start of something) *** Just take me anywhere Take me anywhere Anywhere away with you (Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere) Just take me anywhere Take me anywhere (Oh take me anywhere, now) Anywhere away with you (Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere) *** Fun, little less, fun Little less Over-over-over-over Anywhere away with you Oh