He'd tell me that he loved me more than most That he could be the one to take me home (But am I good enough to) Be the everything that he could want? He told me that he loved me more than most *** Been lookin' for a non-material love Soon as I find it I'll be fuckin' it up (break it up) Like I ain't made a mess here often enough Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no *** Will no one ever show me how to be lonely? End up on my own almost every night I must be the only Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely Ain't nobody can hold me like the way you hold me End up on my own almost every night I must be the only Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely *** Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely *** Tell you that I love you more than most? That you could be the one to take me home? (But am I good enough to) To give you everything that you can hold? In truth, I'm being honest, I don't know *** Been lookin' for a non-material love Soon as I find it I'll be fuckin' it up (break it up) Like I ain't made a mess here often enough Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no *** Will no one ever show me how to be lonely? End up on my own almost every night I must be the only Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely *** Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely *** Hmm (be lonely) Yeah, yeah *** Will no one ever show me how to be lonely? End up on my own almost every night I must be the only Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely Ain't nobody can hold me, I like the way you hold me End up on my own almost every night I must be the only Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely *** Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (lonely) Oh, oh, oh Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely *** Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (be lonely) Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (be lonely) Oh, oh, oh Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely