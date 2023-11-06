And party and bullshit
And party and bullshit
And party and bullshit
And party, and party
***
I stumble up to the window
Opened the curtains to blinding lights
Make up all over the pillow
What went on? What went on?
What went on last night?
You look so sweet while you're dreaming (yeah)
Holding your bottle of Tanqueray (yeah)
It isn't even the weekend
Baby, that's how I know you're the one for me
***
I wanna party and bullshit (how we do)
And party and bullshit
And party and bullshit (how we do)
And party, and party
***
'Cause when the sun sets, baby
On the avenue
I get that drunk sex feeling
Yeah, when I'm with you
So put your arms around me, baby
We're tearing up the town
'Cause that's just how we do
***
We got that sweet, hot loving
Dancing in the dark
Out in the streets, we're running
Shut down every bar
So put your arms around me, baby
We're tearing up the town
'Cause that's just how we do
***
How we do, that's just how we do
How we do, that's just how we do
***
Hungover, I think I'm broken
You say the fix is a shot of Jack
I said, "Man, what are you smokin'?"
But alright, pour a glass, and we'll throw 'em back
***
I wanna party and bullshit (how we do)
And party and bullshit
And party and bullshit (how we do)
And party, and party
***
'Cause when the sun sets, baby
On the avenue
I get that drunk sex feeling
Yeah, when I'm with you
So put your arms around me, baby
We're tearing up the town
'Cause that's just how we do
***
We got that sweet, hot loving
Dancing in the dark
Out in the streets, we're running
Shut down every bar
So put your arms around me, baby
We're tearing up the town
'Cause that's just how we do
***
How we do, that's just how we do
How we do, that's just how we do
How we do, that's just how we do
How we do, that's just how we do
