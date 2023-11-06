And party and bullshit And party and bullshit And party and bullshit And party, and party *** I stumble up to the window Opened the curtains to blinding lights Make up all over the pillow What went on? What went on? What went on last night? You look so sweet while you're dreaming (yeah) Holding your bottle of Tanqueray (yeah) It isn't even the weekend Baby, that's how I know you're the one for me *** I wanna party and bullshit (how we do) And party and bullshit And party and bullshit (how we do) And party, and party *** 'Cause when the sun sets, baby On the avenue I get that drunk sex feeling Yeah, when I'm with you So put your arms around me, baby We're tearing up the town 'Cause that's just how we do *** We got that sweet, hot loving Dancing in the dark Out in the streets, we're running Shut down every bar So put your arms around me, baby We're tearing up the town 'Cause that's just how we do *** How we do, that's just how we do How we do, that's just how we do *** Hungover, I think I'm broken You say the fix is a shot of Jack I said, "Man, what are you smokin'?" But alright, pour a glass, and we'll throw 'em back *** I wanna party and bullshit (how we do) And party and bullshit And party and bullshit (how we do) And party, and party *** 'Cause when the sun sets, baby On the avenue I get that drunk sex feeling Yeah, when I'm with you So put your arms around me, baby We're tearing up the town 'Cause that's just how we do *** We got that sweet, hot loving Dancing in the dark Out in the streets, we're running Shut down every bar So put your arms around me, baby We're tearing up the town 'Cause that's just how we do *** How we do, that's just how we do How we do, that's just how we do How we do, that's just how we do How we do, that's just how we do *** And party and bullshit And party and bullshit And party and bullshit And party, and party *** I wanna party and bullshit (how we do) And party and bullshit And party and bullshit (how we do) And party, and party *** 'Cause when the sun sets, baby On the avenue I get that drunk sex feeling Yeah, when I'm with you So put your arms around me, baby We're tearing up the town 'Cause that's just how we do *** We got that sweet hot loving Dancing in the dark Out in the streets we're running Shut down every bar So put your arms around me, baby We're tearing up the town 'Cause that's just how we do *** How we do, that's just how we do How we do, that's just how we do How we do, that's just how we do How we do, that's just how we do *** And party and bullshit And party and bullshit And party and bullshit And party and party